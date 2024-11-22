VGK Announce Free Clinics, Watch Parties for December 14-15 Visit to Arizona

VEGAS (November 22, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 22, plans for the organization to visit Phoenix, Scottsdale and Chandler, Arizona, for a series of free youth hockey clinics and watch parties the weekend of December 14-15.

The trip, presented by Core Hydration, marks the Golden Knights’ second visit to Arizona since the announcement of 55-game broadcast schedules on Scripps Sports affiliates Arizona 61 and Arizona 58, and the opportunity for fans across Arizona to watch every Scripps Sports VGK broadcast on KnightTime+.

Former Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland will be in attendance at the clinics and watch party on Saturday, December 14. Chance and other members of the VGK Cast will attend both days. A full schedule of events for December’s visit will include (subject to change):

Saturday, December 14

1 p.m. MT: LosVGK free ball hockey clinic at Watts Family Maryvale YMCA (3825 N. 67th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033)

1:30 p.m. MT: Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton watch party at (18o Bar & Grill at Ice Den Scottsdale; 9375 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260)

5 p.m. MT: Autograph opportunity with Deryk Engelland at Ice Den Scottsdale

6:40 & 7:40 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 6-9 and 10-13, respectively)

Sunday, December 15

10:45 a.m. MT: Free on-ice goalie clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 6-13)

3:15 & 4:15 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Ice Den Chandler (ages 6-9 and 10-13, respectively; 7225 W. Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226)

3:30 p.m. MT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota watch party (18o Express and in arena at Ice Den Chandler)

Advance registration is required for all clinics and is available at these links: ball hockey, on-ice clinics.

The Golden Knights visited Phoenix and Gilbert, Arizona for two days October 19-20, a trip that included free on-ice youth hockey clinics, a watch party and a LosVGK ball hockey clinic at Chicanos por La Causa (video recap, article).

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.