VGK Announce Broadcast Plans for First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (April 20, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 20, the team’s local broadcast plans for the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including game coverage and the return of the team’s daily playoff podcast, VGK Today presented by BetMGM.

All games will be broadcast in the Vegas Golden Knights television territory on Scripps Sports, which includes Las Vegas (Vegas 34); Reno, NV (Nevada Sports Net); Salt Lake City (Utah 16); Boise (Boise 6) and Twin Falls (Twin Falls 6), ID; and Montana (MTN). All first-round games, plus pre- and postgame shows throughout the playoffs, are available to stream on KnightTime+. Fans can subscribe to the Playoff Attack Pack on knighttimeplus.com, providing access to that platform for just $29.99.

National broadcasts for Games 1 and 2 will be on ESPN, with Game 3 on TBS. National broadcasts for additional games will be announced by the NHL.

The Scripps Sports broadcast, featuring Dave Goucher on play-by-play, Shane Hnidy as analyst and Ashali Vise as rinkside reporter, will carry all Golden Knights games not subject to national exclusivity. Daren Millard will host intermission coverage, along with pre- and postgame shows, with analysis from Gary Lawless, Darren Eliot and Deryk Engelland.

Dan D’Uva and Lawless provide coverage on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquors and the network’s flagship station, FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM). Jesus Lopez and Alex Romo provide coverage in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM), with playoff coverage including all games, home and away, again this season.

In addition to game broadcasts, the Golden Knights digital channels will feature enhanced content throughout the postseason, highlighted by daily episodes of the podcast VGK Today presented by BetMGM. Hosted by the VGK broadcasters, VGK Today provides unique perspective and behind-the-scenes access to every twist and turn of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. VGK Today will be available wherever fans listen to podcasts, first thing every morning (Pacific Time) beginning on Monday, Aprl 22.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.