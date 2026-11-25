The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-5) defeated the Edmonton Oilers (17-6-4) 5-3 on Tuesday at Rogers Place to sweep their two-game Canadian road trip.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights opened the scoring in the opening frame when Jack Eichel beat Devon Levi on the glove side. Mitch Marner provided the long, square pass and Eichel made a deceptive shot, beating Levi clean to make it 1-0 for Vegas. Three minutes later, Trevor Connelly doubled the lead when he stole the puck from an Oiler defender directly in front of the net and quickly executed a backhanded flick of the puck into the top right corner to beat Levi and converted for 2-0 to end the period.

In the second frame, Edmonton cut the score 2-1, four minutes into the period. Colton Dach redirected a long range shot and put the puck past Carter Hart. Edmonton continued momentum with 20 seconds left in the period, and tied the game 2-2 when Connor McDavid hit a one-timer past Hart.

Two minutes into the final frame, Marc Gatcomb obtained a loose puck from behind Levi’s net and provided a slow, low pass to a patient Nic Dowd, who buried it past Levi and made it 3-2. Three and half minutes later, Eichel jumped off the bench and raced down the ice unmarked. Connelly spotted the forward and gave the pass to Eichel, who slammed the puck low and hard to make it 4-2 for Vegas. The Oilers answered right back, sixteen seconds later, as Vasily Podkolzin cut the lead, 4-3. With two minutes left, Vegas sealed the win when Connelly scored an empty net goal to make it 5-3. Hart earned the win in net, returning in the third period, with 20 saves.

TOP PERFORMERS

Trevor Connelly: Connelly secured two goals and one assist, collecting his first career three point game and first career multi-goal game.

Jack Eichel: Eichel contributed two goals Tuesday night against Edmonton, one of which was the game-winner.

Mitch Marner: Marner recorded two assists on the night, for his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Nic Dowd: Dowd marked his first goal this season to open the third period scoring.

VGK STATS OF THE GAME

Mitch Marner became the 15th-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 600-assist milestone (762 GP).

Marner recorded his 80th assist as a Golden Knight and became the fastest Vegas skater to reach the mark, doing so in 105 games.

Trevor Connelly recorded his ninth goal this season and has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last four games.

Jack Eichel has recorded seven points in his last five games.

The Golden Knights have won five successive games on the road.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights look to their next game on Friday against the San Jose Sharks at 1 p.m. PT. at SAP Center. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.