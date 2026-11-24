The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-5) are at Rogers Place taking on the Edmonton Oilers (17-5-4) for a battle atop the Pacific Division on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT

Streaming: HBO MAX

Pregame Show: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

The Golden Knights are on a four-game road win streak.

Parker Wotherspoon played his 200th NHL game on Saturday.

Three of the last four VGK games have been decided beyond regulation play.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mitch Marner – One assist away from 600 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Two games away from 900 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Eight games away from 700 career games

Mark Stone – Nine games away from 800 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – Six games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

Jeremy Lauzon – Seven games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 31 points (9G, 22A)

Mitch Marner – 27 points (4G, 23A)

Mark Stone – 23 points (11G, 12A)

Tomas Hertl – 20 points (10G, 10A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (5G, 12A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Trevor Connelly ranks in the top three for rookies in points (16), goals (7), and assists (9).

4 – Jack Eichel is on a four-game point streak.

9 – Of Tomas Hertl’s last 10 goals, nine have been scored on the road.

10 – Mitch Marner is tied for 10th in the league in assists with 23.

23.73 – Connelly holds the fifth-fastest skating speed this season at 23.73 mph.

27.3 – Vegas ranks fourth in the league for power-play percentage at 27.3.

29.6 – The Golden Knights rank fourth in the league in shots on goal per game at 29.6.

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday, extending their road win streak to four games. Adam Lowry was quick to put one past Carter Hart in the first, getting Winnipeg on the board just 29 seconds in. It didn’t take long for Brett Howden to tie the game with help from Jack Eichel right off a faceoff. One and a half minutes later, Vegas scored again when Trevor Connelly distracted the defense, leaving an opportunity for Mitch Marner to sink one in the net. The Jets were able to tie it back up before the end of the first courtesy Viggo Bjorck.

Going into the second 2-2, Mark Stone put a shot on goal halfway through the period, and the rebound found Tomas Hertl’s stick, reinstating the lead for Vegas. Winnipeg tied it once again from Mark Scheifele, bringing the tally to 3-3. In the final frame, Kyle Conner put the Jets in the lead, but Ivan Barbashev netted the fourth goal for Vegas, ending regulation 4-4. After a scoreless overtime, William Karlsson finished with the lone goal in the shootout, giving the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and the Oilers met four times last season, for an overall 1-2-1 record for VGK. Vegas lost on the road 4-3 to Edmonton in their first meeting on Dec, 21, 2025. The Oilers held a 4-0 lead through the middle of the second frame until the Golden Knights came back. Mitch Marner, Tomas Hertl, and Noah Hanifin all recorded multi-point nights. The clubs met again three months later on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas fell for the second time 4-2. Marner recorded his second multi-point game of the season against the Oilers.

Eighteen days later also at T-Mobile on March 26, the teams battled it out for the third time, taking the game to overtime where Evan Bouchard recorded the game-winner for a 4-3 final. Mark Stone had a two-goal night, and Ivan Barbashev walked away with a goal and an assist. The teams closed out their season series on April 4 at Rogers Place. The Golden Knights came out victorious with a 5-1 win over Edmonton, as Jack Eichel had a three-point night, while Brett Howden, Jeremy Lauzon, Marner and Barbashev all recorded two points. Carter Hart turned aside 31 of 32 shots on goal for a .969 save percentage in his hometown.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Edmonton Oilers sit first in the Pacific Division with a record of 17-5-4 and are third overall in the league with 38 points. They are coming off a six-game road trip, splitting the results with three wins and three losses. Currently, the Oilers are on a three-game losing streak following a 5-4 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues, a 7-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, and a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Connor McDavid (13G, 45A) leads the team and the league in points with 58, while Leon Draisaitl leads both in goals with 23. Evan Bouchard (12G, 27A) is third on the team with 39 points and fourth overall. Goaltender Tristan Jarry is tied for second in shutouts this season with two and has a .907 save percentage.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 17-5-4, 38 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 14-6-5, 33 points

San Jose Sharks, 11-13-2, 24 points

Seattle Kraken, 11-9-1, 23 points

Anaheim Ducks, 11-13-1, 23 points

Calgary Flames, 10-13-2, 22 points

Los Angeles Kings, 8-12-2, 18 points

Vancouver Canucks, 6-19-1, 13 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 416th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-14-4 all-time record against the Oilers

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-7-2 all-time record against the Oilers at Rogers Place

- Extend the Golden Knights' point streak to four games

KEYS TO THE GAME

I Am Speed: Edmonton is a formidable opponent, and one that requires more than what might be suitable for other teams. William Karlsson said Monday the key to focus on the most is keeping up. “Have some speed under your feet, that’ll help,” Karlsson said.

To-Do List: When asked what the most encouraging thing about the team’s play is going into the game against the Oilers, Rasmus Andersson provided a list that he believes will maintain the momentum: team checking, limiting scoring chances, and playing sound hockey in the defensive zone.