Vegas Secures 300th Franchise Win with 6-2 Defeat of Toronto

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-19-7) routed the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-17-8), 6-2, on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first frame, Ivan Barbashev went on the breakaway and snuck his 14th of the season past Ilya Samsonov’s blocker, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the second. At 12:20 in the second, Mason Morelli deflected Shea Theodore’s shot into the net for his second NHL goal, extending Vegas’ lead. With 2:15 left in the second, Toronto scored to cut the lead to one. A little over a minute later, William Karlsson tallied his 20th goal of the season off a pass from Jonathan Marchessault, ending the second period in Vegas’ favor, 3-1. Halfway through the final frame, Jonathan Marchessault netted his career-high 31st goal, giving the Golden Knights a three-goal lead. With 5:25 left in regulation, Toronto brought themselves within two. Under two minutes to go in regulation Marchessault and Nicolas Roy both got on the board, cementing Vegas’ 6-2 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault tallied a multi-point night with two goals, an assist and a +3 rating. His 32 goals are a career-high.

William Karlsson: Karlsson recorded his 20th goal of the season, his second 20-goal season as a Golden Knight.

\Shea Theodore: \Theodore picked up three assists in the victory.

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo had a goal, five shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots on the night.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 30 of the 32 shots on goal in the 6-2 win.

Mason Morelli: Morelli netted his second goal in five NHL games.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights became the fastest team to 300 wins as a franchise as they achieved the feat in just their 514th game. They took the title from the Edmonton Oilers who earned their 300th win in their 542nd game.

Shea Theodore (8A) extended his point streak to four games with his assist on Ivan Barbashev’s goal and recorded a multi-point night with his assist on Mason Morelli’s goal and Roy's goal.

With his goal in Tuesday's matchup, William Karlsson recorded his 20th goal on the season and now has four goals in his last five games.

Ten different VGK skaters had a point in tonight’s matchup with Marchessault, Karlsson and Theodore netting multi-point nights.

Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 24-6-4 when scoring first.

BECAUSE VGK WON…When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their road trip in Boston for a matchup with the Bruins on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at TD Garden. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340