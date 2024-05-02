Golden Knights Lose Game 5, 3-2; Stars Gain 3-2 Series Lead

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped Game 5 to the Dallas Stars, 3-2, on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. The Stars took a 3-2 series lead with their victory.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights got on the board four minutes into regulation as Mark Stone deflected the puck into the net on the man advantage. Dallas earned the 1-1 tie 1:02 later on a quick shot from Evgeni Dadonov, before Matt Duchene made it 2-1 on the power play. William Carrier and the Golden Knights pulled even, weaving behind the net and stuffing the puck in from the right post to cap off a four-goal first period. At the end of the second, Jason Robertson gave the Stars the 3-2 lead on the power play. A scoreless third period saw the 3-2 final stand.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 4: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Friday, May 3, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets

*Game 7: Sunday, May 5, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)

*If necessary

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights and Dallas Stars return to The Fortress for Game 6 of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Time and broadcast to be determined.