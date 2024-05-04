Golden Knights Top Dallas Stars, 2-0, to Force Game 7; Series Tied 3-3

The Vegas Golden Knights surpassed the Dallas Stars, 2-0, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The best-of-seven series is tied, 3-3.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After two scoreless periods, Noah Hanifin opened scoring for the night with an unassisted goal to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. With 18.9 seconds left in regulation, Mark Stone potted an empty-net goal to give Vegas a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars and force a Game 7. Adin Hill’s shutout is the first for him this postseason and the third in his playoff career.

TOP PERFORMERS

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin netted his second goal of the series.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped all 23 shots on goal.

Mark Stone: Stone’s empty-net goal extended Vegas’ lead.

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo potted an assist, a +1 rating, four shots on goal and blocked four shots.

William Karlsson: Karlsson recorded an assist, a +1 rating and won three faceoffs.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 7: Sunday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)

ATTENDANCE: 18,432

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights and Stars head back to Dallas for Game 7 of their opening-round series on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. Broadcast details are TBD. The Golden Knights will host watch parties at Stadium Swim at Circa Las Vegas and at Downtown Summerlin.