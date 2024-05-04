Golden Knights Top Dallas Stars, 2-0, to Force Game 7; Series Tied 3-3

Adin Hill recorded his third career postseason shutout

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights surpassed the Dallas Stars, 2-0, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The best-of-seven series is tied, 3-3. 

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After two scoreless periods, Noah Hanifin opened scoring for the night with an unassisted goal to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. With 18.9 seconds left in regulation, Mark Stone potted an empty-net goal to give Vegas a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars and force a Game 7. Adin Hill’s shutout is the first for him this postseason and the third in his playoff career.

TOP PERFORMERS
Noah Hanifin: Hanifin netted his second goal of the series.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped all 23 shots on goal.

Mark Stone: Stone’s empty-net goal extended Vegas’ lead.

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo potted an assist, a +1 rating, four shots on goal and blocked four shots.

William Karlsson: Karlsson recorded an assist, a +1 rating and won three faceoffs.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights
Game 4: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights
Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights
Game 6: Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Highlights
Game 7: Sunday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)

ATTENDANCE: 18,432

BECAUSE VGK WON...
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights and Stars head back to Dallas for Game 7 of their opening-round series on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. Broadcast details are TBD. The Golden Knights will host watch parties at Stadium Swim at Circa Las Vegas and at Downtown Summerlin.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: May 3, 2024

Lawless: Dallas By Sunday

Golden Knights Lose Game 5, 3-2; Stars Gain 3-2 Series Lead

Morning Skate Report: May 1, 2024

Lawless: Find a Way to Win One Game

Golden Knights Fall in Game 4 to Stars, 4-2; Series Tied, 2-2

Morning Skate Report: April 29, 2024

Golden Knights Drop Game 3 to Stars in Overtime, 3-2; Vegas Leads Series 2-1

Morning Skate Report: April 27, 2024

Lawless: Expect to See Best from Vegas and Dallas in Game 3 

Golden Knights Prevail Over Stars, 3-1; Vegas Leads Series, 2-0 

Morning Skate Report: April 24, 2024

Golden Knights Outlast Stars, 4-3; Vegas Leads Series, 1-0

Lawless: A New Journey Begins for VGK

Morning Skate Report: April 22, 2024

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Prepare for Rematch with Stars

Lawless: Nothing Rivals the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-1, in Final Regular Season Matchup