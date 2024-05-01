Morning Skate Report: May 1, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights head back to Dallas to face the Stars in Game 5 of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV Local: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

VGK Today: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Soundcloud

NOTES

Jack Eichel has a four-game point streak to start the series. His six points (3G, 3A) lead all skaters between Vegas and Dallas.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault will each play in their 100th Stanley Cup Playoff game in Game 5 against the Stars.

WATCH PARTY

The Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host the team’s official watch party for Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. The watch party will be hosted in partnership with MGM. Wednesday’s party begins at 3:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 4:30 p.m. PT. The evening will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes, including tickets to a future Golden Knights home playoff game. Admission is free and open to all ages.

PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Golden Knights:

Jack Eichel – 6 points (3G, 3A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Brayden McNabb – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Stars:

Wyatt Johnston – 4 points (3G, 1A)

Jason Robertson – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Miro Heiskanen – 4 points (1G, 3A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped Game 4 to the Dallas Stars, 4-2, on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Michael Amadio and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights in the loss as the Stars tied the series at 2-2. Evgenii Dadonov, Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea scored to give Dallas a 3-2 lead before Roope Hintz's empty-net goal.

SERIES AT A GLANCEGame 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 4: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center

Game 6: Friday, May 3 at TBD at T-Mobile Arena | Tickets

Game 7: Sunday, May 5 at TBD at American Airlines Center*

If necessary*

AROUND THE NHLVegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied, 2-2)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (Avalanche win, 4-1)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators (Canucks lead, 3-2)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings (Oilers lead, 3-1)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Panthers win, 4-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins lead, 3-2)

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (Rangers win, 4-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (Hurricanes win, 4-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Hunger: Head coach Bruce Cassidy said he wants his team's level of urgency to meet that of the Stars. "There’s a hunger over there and we have to match that hunger."

Road Advantage: The road team has one every game of this 2-2 first round series. With Vegas being the away team in Game 5, the club looks to get out to a quick starts and continue the trend of road wins for the series advantage.