Morning Skate Report: May 3, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights look to force a Game 7 as they host the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Dallas leads the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV Local: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: TNT, Trutv, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

VGK Today: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Soundcloud

NOTES

Jack Eichel has recorded a point in each game of the series as he leads all skaters with seven points (3G, 4A). Eichel became the first Golden Knight to record a point in each of the first five games to start a postseason after his assist on Mark Stone’s goal on Wednesday.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

For Friday’s Game 6, fans are encouraged to celebrate The Golden Age by wearing gold, and each fan at the game will receive a gold battle towel. The game will include special guests in the Wall of Distraction and additional new graphics and other elements. Morning skate and practice is always free and open to the public. Before the game on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, Revolt Tattoos will be on hand offering fans free VGK tattoos. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast.

PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Golden Knights:

Jack Eichel – 7 points (3G, 4A)

Brayden McNabb – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Stars:

Wyatt Johnston – 6 points (3G, 3A)

Jason Robertson – 5 points (3G, 2A)

Miro Heiskanen – 5 points (1G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Dallas Stars, 3-2, in Game 5 on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Mark Stone and William Carrier scored in the first period for the Golden Knights, but the Stars matched them in the opening frame and used a second-period goal from Jason Robertson to take a 3-2 lead. Dallas held on and took the lead in the series, 3-2.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 4: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 6: Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena | Tickets

Game 7: Sunday, May 5 at TBD at American Airlines Center

If necessary

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars (Stars lead, 3-2)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (Avalanche win, 4-1)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators (Canucks lead, 3-2)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings (Oilers win, 4-1)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Panthers win, 4-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Series tied, 3-3)

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (Rangers win, 4-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (Hurricanes win, 4-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Execution: In his press conference on Thursday, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said, “We just haven’t executed at the level that we needed to. We just have to execute better under pressure from them and execute better when our opportunities arise. That’s going to give us more offense.”

Home Ice: In an important game to stave off elimination, the team needs to take advantage of their home crowd and build off that energy to get a win.

