Morning Skate Report: May 5, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV Local: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: TNT, Trutv, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

VGK Today: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Soundcloud

NOTES

Vegas looks to earn a 3-1 record all-time in Game 7's in Sunday's matchup and their first since the 2021 postseason (vs. SJS in 2019; L-OT, 5-4; vs. VAN in 2020; W, 3-0; vs. MIN in 2021; W, 6-2)

Noah Hanifin (2G, 3A) has two game-winning goals in this first round series against the Dallas Stars.

WATCH PARTY

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino and The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin® will host the team’s official watch parties for Game 7 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, May 5. Sunday’s parties begin at 3:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 4:30 p.m. PT. Both events will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes. Fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission to Stadium Swim, which will show the game on its 40-foot-tall HD screen. Circa Resort & Casino is a 21-and-over venue. Fans of all ages are invited to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin®, which will feature food trucks and drink stations. Fans are encouraged to bring their own blankets and towels to sit on.

PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Golden Knights:

Jack Eichel – 7 points (3G, 4A)

Noah Hanifin - 5 points (2G, 3A)

Brayden McNabb – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Stars:

Wyatt Johnston – 6 points (3G, 3A)

Jason Robertson – 5 points (3G, 2A)

Miro Heiskanen – 5 points (1G, 4A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights blanked the Stars, 2-0, in a must-win Game 6 on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Scorelsss through two periods. Noah Hanfiin found the back of the net to break the stalemate in the middle of third period, before Mark Stone netted the empty netter to seal the win. Adin Hill posted his first shutout of the postseason and his third all-time in the playoffs against Dallas while stopping all 23 shots on goal.

SERIES AT A GLANCEGame 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 4: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights

Game 6: Golden Knights 2, Stars 0 | Highlights

Game 7: Sunday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center

AROUND THE NHLVegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied, 3-3)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (Avalanche win, 4-1)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators (Canucks win, 4-2)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings (Oilers win, 4-1)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Panthers win, 4-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins win, 4-3)

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (Rangers win, 4-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (Hurricanes win, 4-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Win or Go Home: It's do or die for both teams on Sunday night. The Golden Knights will need to find their hunger and intensity quickly in order to advance to the second round of the postseason.

Stick to the Game Plan: After a huge Game 6 in which the Golden Knights avoided elimination with a 2-0 shutout, it's clear that Vegas can win Game 7 if they go in with the same mindset and game plan. Per captain Mark Stone, it's all about continuing to "press, [not] sit on our heels...and [taking] away their rush game."