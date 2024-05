The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Dallas Stars, 2-1, in Game 7 of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas won the series, 4-3.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 4: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 5: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Golden Knights 2, Stars 0

Game 7: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1