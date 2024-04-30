Golden Knights Fall in Game 4 to Stars, 4-2; Series Tied, 2-2

Vegas looks ahead to Game 5 on Wednesday night in Dallas

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights were defeated by the Dallas Stars, 4-2, in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
At 14:25 in the first period, Michael Amadio opened scoring for the night to give Vegas a 1-0 advantage before Dallas tied the game with a late goal. Jack Eichel’s third goal of the series broke the tie and gave Vegas the edge, 2-1 early in the middle frame. Midway through the second, Dallas tied the game again with a power-play goal before taking the lead late in the second with a goal that deflected in off a Stars player. With less than two minutes left in regulation, Dallas potted an empty-net goal to gain a two-goal lead and the Stars took the game, 4-2.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Highlights
Game 4: Stars 4, Golden Knights 2
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center (ESPN, Vegas 34, KnightTime+)Game 6: Friday, May, May 3, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets
*Game 7: Sunday, May 5, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)
*If necessary

ATTENDANCE: 18,333

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights and Stars head back to Dallas for Game 5 of their opening-round series on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, ESPN, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. The official Vegas Golden Knights Watch Party will take place at the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for fans of all ages.

