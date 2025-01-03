Vegas Opens 2025 With 5-2 Victory Over Philadelphia

Vegas sweeps Philadelphia in the regular season

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (26-9-3) opened 2025 with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-4) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Philadelphia Flyers took an immediate lead 21 seconds into the game with a goal by Tyson Foerster. The Golden Knights started the second period strong as Mark Stone scored the tying goal 51 seconds into the second period and Nicolas Hague netted his third of the season 1:22 later. With 1:38 left in the second period, Pavel Dorofeyev extended Vegas’ lead to 3-1. Alexander Holtz potted his third goal of the season early in the third with Noah Hanifin recording his second assist of the night on the play. Travis Konecny responded with a power-play goal to bring the Flyers within two, but Tanner Pearson scored an empty-net goal to secure the 5-2 victory for the Golden Knights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 23-of-25 shots to get his fifth consecutive victory.

ATTENDANCE: 17,909

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights close out their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

