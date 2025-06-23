Vegas Golden Knights to Participate in 2025 Rookie Showcase in Colorado

VGK Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction

__Rookie-Release062325
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (June 23, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 23, that the team will participate in the 2025 Rookie Showcase at South Suburban Family Sports Center in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Vegas Golden Knights 2025 Rookie Camp is presented by Martin-Harris Construction.

The 2025 Rookie Showcase, which takes place from Sept. 12-14, will feature top prospects from the Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth. The Golden Knights will release their official roster and full schedule for rookie camp at a later date.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025 ROOKIE SHOWCASE SCHEDULE
South Suburban Family Sports Center (Highland Ranch, Colorado)

Saturday, September 13Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 3 p.m. MT

Sunday, September 14Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. MT

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSThe Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

