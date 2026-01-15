Morning Skate Report: Jan. 15, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-12) host their first matchup of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-7) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mark Stone (4G, 6A), Jack Eichel (4G, 5A), Mitch Marner (2G, 5A) and Tomas Hertl (3G, 6A) all have three multi-point performances in their last five games.

The Golden Knights extended their winning streak to a season-long five games with Wednesday’s win over the Kings.

Shea Theodore has registered a point in all three games since his Jan. 10 return to the lineup.

Stone holds a nine-game point streak with eight goals and six assists through that stretch. Stone’s 12 points since the turn of the calendar is tied for the third-most in the NHL.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Shea Theodore – Two games away from 600 career games

Pavel Dorofeyev – Six games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Seven games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 51 points (16G, 35A)

Mitch Marner – 47 points (11G, 36A)

Mark Stone – 43 points (16G, 27A)

Tomas Hertl – 39 points (18G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 33 points (17G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.34 – Jack Eichel leads all American-born players with 1.34 points per game (16-35—51).

13 – Jack Eichel has factored on 13 game-winning goals this season, the most of any player in the NHL.

26 – Mark Stone moved into second all-time in game-winning goals for the Golden Knights with his 26th to seal Wednesday’s overtime win in Los Angeles.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights took a 3-2 overtime win to top the Kings on Wednesday and stretch their winning streak to five games. Mark Stone registered an assist to go along with the game-winning goal just 25 seconds into overtime. Jack Eichel added a helper on all three of Vegas’ goals, including a diving effort to set Stone up for the winner. Braeden Bowman and Mitch Marner each tacked on a goal for the Golden Knights, while Shea Theodore added an assist. Akira Schmid turned aside 22 of the Kings’ 24 shots, claiming his 14th win of the campaign.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Toronto split their 2024-25 season series, as both sides took wins in their home venue. The first matchup fell on Nov. 20, 2024, when the Golden Knights were shut out, 3-0, in Scotiabank Arena as Joseph Woll saved all 31 shots he saw to propel Toronto to the win. The second and final battle of the season came on March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas, when the Golden Knights scored the game’s first five goals on their way to a 5-2 victory. Adin Hill saved 29-of-31 shots, including 16 in the first period, earning his 23rd win of the season. Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and Noah Hanifin all recorded a goal and an assist for Vegas in the win, while Brett Howden added a tally.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Maple Leafs enter Thursday with a record of 23-16-7 and 53 points, sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division and one point out of the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. Toronto carried a 10-game point streak, including eight wins, into their most recent matchup before falling, 6-1, to the Utah Mammoth on the road. The Maple Leafs have experienced an offensive uptick of late, as they recorded at least four goals in eight games through the recent 10-game point streak. William Nylander leads Toronto with 46 points (16G, 30A), followed by John Tavares with 40 points (16G, 24A) and Mattew Knies with 38 points (12G, 26A). Auston Matthews trails closely behind with 37 points (22G, 15A), and his 22 goals lead the Maple Leafs and are tied for the fourth most in the Eastern Conference.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 22-11-12, 56 points

Edmonton Oilers – 23-16-8, 54 points

Seattle Kraken – 21-15-9, 51 points

San Jose Sharks – 23-19-3, 49 points

Los Angeles Kings – 19-16-11, 49 points

Anaheim Ducks – 22-21-3, 47 points

Calgary Flames – 19-23-4, 42 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-25-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 384th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-5-3 all-time record against the Maple Leafs

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-2-0 home-record against the Maple Leafs

- Extend the Golden Knights win streak to six games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Button Up with a Lead: Despite extending their winning streak, the Golden Knights have had to weather a few late tying pushes in recent games. Getting separation on the scoreboard and managing the game in the final 10 minutes will be key to turning strong starts and middle fames into cleaner finishes. Adding an insurance goal and staying above pucks late allows Vegas to dictate play instead of reacting.

All Four Lines: When Vegas has all four lines rolling, they’re one of the hardest teams in the league to play against. Winning puck battles and sustaining offensive-zone time throughout the lineup wears teams down and creates waves of pressure. That depth-driven attack is what helps tilt the ice and win the battle of chances over 60 minutes.