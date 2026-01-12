Tomas Hertl Named NHL's "First Star" presented by GEICO for the Week Ending January 11 

VEGAS (January 12, 2026) – The National Hockey League announced today, January 12, that Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl has been named the NHL’s “First Star” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 11.

FIRST STAR – TOMAS HERTL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Hertl, who will represent Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, led the NHL with 3-6—9 in four games to propel the Golden Knights (21-11-12, 54 points) to a perfect week as they created a three-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. He registered 1-1—2, highlighted by his ninth career overtime goal, in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 6. Hertl then collected a pair of assists, including the primary helper on Mark Stone’s decisive goal, in another comeback win – a 5-3 triumph versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 8. After being held off the scoresheet in a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues Jan. 10, Hertl capped the week with a career-high 2‑3—5 (matching a Vegas record) in a 7-2 win against his former team, the San Jose Sharks, Jan. 11. The 32-year-old Hertl, in his second full season with the Golden Knights, tops Vegas with 18 goals and places fourth on the team with 21 assists and 39 points through 44 total contests in 2025-26 (18-21—39).

