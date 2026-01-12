Vegas Sweeps Season Series with 7-2 Win Over San Jose

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-11-12) completed a sweep of the season series against the San Jose Sharks (23-19-3) with a 7-2 victory on Sunday at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jack Eichel got the Golden Knights on the board first seven minutes into the first period. Ivan Barbashev fed a pass to Eichel who was sitting net-front with Yaroslav Askarov making the initial save, but Eichel buried the rebound to record his 300th point as a Golden Knight. Just over two minutes later, Collin Graf evened the score with his 12th goal of the season. Pavel Dorofeyev scored the Golden Knights’ second goal of the frame and his team-leading 11th power-play goal of the season at the midway mark of the first period. Mark Stone chipped the puck to Tomas Hertl who sent the puck to a wide-open Dorofeyev where he found the back of the net to put Vegas back in front heading into the second frame. Eichel tallied his second goal of the night 4:17 into the second period. Stone picked up his second assist forcing a turnover in San Jose’s zone and sending a pass to Eichel who fired it home from the dot. With nine minutes to go in middle frame, Hertl tacked on Vegas’ second power-play goal of the game. Dorofeyev threw the puck towards Stone where he was able to help it towards Hertl who scooped the loose puck into the net for Vegas’ fourth goal of the night. On a shot from the blue line, Zach Whitecloud tacked on the fifth goal for the Golden Knights just 1:25 later to make it a 5-1 game. Hertl added his third point of the night, and Noah Hanifin collected his 15th assist on the season. Alex Wennberg scored the Sharks’ second goal with 3:31 remaining in the second period. Shea Theodore potted an empty-net goal with three minutes remaining and Hertl then sealed the 7-2 victory with his second goal and career-high fifth point of the night with a minute remaining the final frame. Carl Lindbom earned his second win over the Sharks, stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl posted his first career five-point (2G, 3A) night and 10th multi-point game of the season against his former team.

Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded two goals in the victory, tallying goals in three straight games for the first time this season.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev scored his team-leading 11th power-play goal and recorded his seventh multi-point (1G, 2A) game of the season.

Mark Stone: Stone extended his point streak to eight games and assisted on three goals for his 11th multi-point game of the season.

Carl Lindbom: Lindbom saved 18-of-20 shots for his second career NHL win in net.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel tallied his 300th point as a Golden Knight with his game-opening goal in the first period. The game-opener moved Eichel into a tie for second most in franchise history.

Eichel’s second goal of the game earned him fourth place in Golden Knights history for most career multi-point games (17).

Mark Stone extended his point streak to eight games and has earned a point in 25-of-28 games (89.3%) this season, marking the highest percentage in the league.

Tomas Hertl’s first five-point night tied a franchise record for most points in a game (Stone, 2020 vs. FLA and 2021 vs. MIN).

The Golden Knights have scored seven goals in back-to-back games against the Sharks and have yet to lose a game in regulation at SAP Center.

Eichel (2G), Noah Hanifin (2A), Pavel Dorofeyev (1G, 2A), Hertl (2G, 3A), and Stone (3A) all tallied multi-point nights, with nine total Golden Knights recording a point in Sunday’s win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights turn their sights to Wednesday when they face the Los Angeles Kings for the first game of another back-to-back at 7 p.m. at Crypto.comArena. Catch all the action on TNT, stream on HBO MAX, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.