Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12) travel to San Jose on Sunday to close out a weekend back-to-back against the Sharks (23-18-3) at 5 p.m. at SAP Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

The Golden Knights hold a 15-0-3 record on the road against the San Jose Sharks during the regular season.

Mitch Marner recorded a multi-point performance (1G, 1A) in his 700th career NHL game on Saturday.

Marner owns the third most assists (556) through 700 games played among all active players in the NHL.

Jack Eichel boosted his point streak to four games, totaling five points (2G, 3A).

Shea Theodore netted a goal in his first matchup back in the lineup since Dec. 13.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – One point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – One point away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Eight games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Shea Theodore – Four games away from 600 career games

Pavel Dorofeyev – Eight games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Nine games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 46 points (14G, 32A)

Mitch Marner – 46 points (10G, 36A)

Mark Stone – 38 points (15G, 23A)

Tomas Hertl – 34 points (16G, 18A)

Ivan Barbashev – 31 points (12G, 19A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Mitch Marner extended his multi-point game streak to three games.

7 – Mark Stone notched a seven-game goal streak with an empty-netter against the Blues, tying the longest goal streak in franchise history.

12 – In the last two games, 12 different Golden Knights have tallied at least one point.

400 – Keegan Kolesar appeared in his 400th career NHL game on Saturday to become the first Golden Knight in franchise history to play all their first 400 games in Vegas.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues, 4-2, on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Robert Thomas put the Blues on the board first with an early first-period goal. The Golden Knights responded with three goals from Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore. Three minutes into the third frame, Jake Neighbours put the Blues within one. The Golden Knights held their lead through the remainder of the matchup, and Mark Stone sealed the 4-2 Golden Knights victory with an empty-net goal. Marner finished with two points (1G, 1A) on the night and Akira Schmid stopped 17 of 19 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights enter Sunday’s matchup with three wins over the San Jose Sharks this season. In their first meeting on Oct. 9, 2025, at SAP Center, Vegas skated away with a 4-3 overtime victory. Jack Eichel (1G, 1A) and Mark Stone (2A) registered multi-point games, while Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net. Reilly Smith netted the game-winner 1:24 into overtime, securing his first goal of the season and the win for the Golden Knights. In their second contest on Nov. 29, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights found a 4-3 victory over the Sharks. Tomas Hertl scored a pair of goals, and Mitch Marner (1G, 1A) picked up a couple of points on the night. Colton Sissons also scored a goal to elevate the Golden Knights’ score, tallying his first goal of the year. In their most recent matchup on Dec. 23, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights scored seven goals to beat the Sharks 7-2. Howden, Marner, Sissons, Hertl and Stone all netted goals in the first period alone, with Dorofeyev assisting on two. 13 Golden Knights registered at least one point in the first period, which is the most skaters with a point in a single period in franchise history. Smith and Marner recorded goals in the second half of the matchup, and Carter Hart turned aside 21 out of 23 shots to secure the 7-2 victory. This win marked the Golden Knights’ tenth straight victory over the Sharks.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Jose Sharks hold a record of 23-18-3 for 49 points and sit third in the Pacific Division. The Sharks have won five of their last six matchups and come into Sunday’s contest on a three-game win streak. Most recently, San Jose beat the Los Angeles Kings, 4-3, in overtime on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena and followed it up with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars at home on Saturday. The Sharks will conclude a two-game back-to-back homestand against the Golden Knights on Sunday. Four Sharks players will compete in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, including Macklin Celebrini for Team Canada, Pavol Regenda for Team Slovakia, Philipp Kurashev for Team Switzerland, and Alexander Wennberg for Team Sweden. Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks with 70 points (24G, 46A), followed by Tyler Toffoli (13G, 18A) and Alexander Wennberg (9G, 22A) with 31 points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 20-11-12, 52 points

Edmonton Oilers – 22-16-7, 51 points

San Jose Sharks – 23-18-3, 49 points

Seattle Kraken – 20-15-8, 48 points

Los Angeles Kings – 19-15-10, 48 points

Anaheim Ducks – 21-21-3, 45 points

Calgary Flames – 19-22-4, 42 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-23-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 382nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 31-2-5 all-time record against the Sharks

- Give the Golden Knights their 11th straight win over the Sharks

- Give the Golden Knights points in five straight games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Keep Building: The Golden Knights are on a three-game win streak and have gained seven points in the last four matchups. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to see the team continue to find their game quickly, clean up plays and keep building on this momentum.

Identity First: The Golden Knights have found ways to respond when chasing the game. Jack Eichel explained that the group needs to stay the course for a full 60 minutes and find ways to win through adversity. Keeping their game simple, consistent and true to their identity will be essential as the Golden Knights look to extend their win streak.