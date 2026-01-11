Golden Knights Hold Off Blues in 4-2 Home Win

Recap TN 1.10
By Kevin Kelly

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-11-12) extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues (17-21-8) on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
St. Louis jumped out to an early lead when the puck took a strange hop off the end boards and found Robert Thomas alone in front where he slid it home to give the Blues a 1-0 advantage. Mitch Marner pulled Vegas even at 7:34 of the first period, following up his own rebound and tucking it home from in close. Just over a minute into the middle frame, Jack Eichel’s centering pass was deflected into the net by a St. Louis defenseman, giving Vegas their first lead of the night. Kaedan Korczak picked up a helper on the play. Shea Theodore doubled the Golden Knights’ lead late in the second period, beating Jordan Binnington near side from the right face-off circle on a feed from Jeremy Lauzon. Jake Neighbours brought the Blues back within a goal 3:33 into the third, but Mark Stone notched an empty-netter just over a minute later to seal Vegas’ 4-2 win. Akira Schmid saved 17-of-19 shots, earning his 13th win in net.

TOP PERFORMERS
Mitch Marner stretched his multi-point streak to three games with a goal and an assist skating in his 700th career NHL game.

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to four games with Saturday’s goal and has registered five points in his five games in 2026 (2G, 3A).

Shea Theodore notched a goal in his return to the lineup and has seven points in his last seven games (2G, 5A).

Mark Stone matched a Golden Knights franchise-high seven-game goal streak with his late empty netter to seal Saturday’s win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Keegan Kolesar skated in his 400th career NHL game.

The Golden Knights have received points from 12 different skaters through the last two games.

ATTENDANCE: 17,955

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!
Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for 2 days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights depart for a two-game road trip, beginning in San Jose where they will look to complete a season-series sweep against the Sharks (3-0-0). Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PST. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

