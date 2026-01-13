Lawless: Midway Mark Notebook

The challenge for Carl Lindbom was to go back to the AHL and find a way to keep improving. Sunday’s efficient and comfortable win over the San Jose Sharks was an indication he did just that.

The 22-year-old netminder, third youngest to see action in the NHL this season, turned aside 18-of-20 shots to collect his second career win.

Injuries to Adin Hill and Carter Hart have required Lindbom to fill in with Golden Knights, and his play has steadily improved. His first six starts resulted in losses, but his last two games have been wins.

Lindbom has been dominant in the AHL this season posting a 6-3-3 mark with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

“I think when I was here last time, well, the seam passes across the zone, I have to be ready for them all the time. Trying to always be set and to anticipate the play,” said Lindbom after Sunday’s win.

Capable Coghlan:

Every NHL player has his own story. From drafted to undrafted to all-star to journeyman. Some take place under the bright lights while others endure long stretches in locales less famous.

Dylan Coghlan is 27 and has played in parts of eight pro seasons. Recalled briefly from Henderson last week for a spot start, Coghlan was steady and reliable. It was his first NHL game this season and his eighth big league match over the span of the last three seasons.

Once a Vegas Golden Knights prospect, Coghlan has been around the hockey block since leaving the Golden Knights in the summer of 2022. Raleigh (Carolina Hurricanes), Springfield (Springfield Thunderbirds), Chicago (Chicago Wolves), Winnipeg (Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose) and Henderson (Henderson Silver Knights) were all called home over the last five seasons.

But Vegas was a place Coghlan always wanted to be again.

“It's good to be back in gold, and it's good to be around these guys. A lot of memories with these guys, and it makes it a little easier going out there, knowing all the players, and knowing how everyone plays. It felt really good to get back at it,” said Coghlan, who logged 15 minutes and 58 seconds in a VGK win before being returned to the AHL. “One thing I've tried to work on is my confidence, and the last three years have not been the easiest, but I'm back here and couldn't be happier to be here and be around these guys again and just trying to play my game. I know how I can play and help teams win.”

Coghlan is a good skater with a bomb of a shot. At his best, he’s moving the puck up the ice quickly and looking for holes to pop into and chip in on the offensive side of the puck.

This season in Henderson, he’s been strong at both ends of the ice scoring five goals and 16 points through 29 games.

“I think the last month or so has probably been the best hockey I've ever played and that's not only offensively but defensively,” said Coghlan. “I'm just a lot calmer and more aware of what's going on. It's kind of a positive when your AHL team is in the same city for your family and the guys with kids so that's a huge positive. I appreciate everything the guys down there have done for me and kind of letting me have a longer leash which always helps with the confidence. If I make a mistake I'm going back out there and I'm doing something good. Just try not to get too down on myself or too hard on myself because that's when stuff goes sideways, so just got to keep a level head, keep my head down, and keep working.”

Coghlan said the call to return to the NHL with Vegas was a big moment in his hockey life.

“When Ryan Craig pulled me aside yesterday, I kind of went back to my room and got a little emotional,” said Coghlan. “It was pretty cool to know that I was going to be playing in this rink again for the Golden Knights. It's pretty surreal. I loved my time here a few years ago, and I love my time here now, so anything I can do to help the team win, I'll do.”

Busy Times:

The Golden Knights play in Los Angeles on Wednesday against the Kings and then at home on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

There are 23 days between now and the Olympic break, and Vegas has 13 games over that span including four back-to-back situations.

The Golden Knights woke up in first place in the Pacific Division on Tuesday but only one point ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and six points ahead of the second wild card team. January is a massive month across the NHL with teams averaging 3.5 games per week.

No Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Should Lightning coach Jon Cooper win the Jack Adams this year just because he hasn’t won it before?

No.

You can make a case that he should win it based on the merits of the job he has done to date this season, but the fact he’s arguably the best coach in the game and hasn’t won it before is specious.

I’m hearing and reading in a number of places that it is “his turn.” That’s not the way it’s supposed to work. It actually diminishes the work he’s done this season coaxing an injury riddled squad to great heights.

I also don’t think it should be the most improved award given to the coach who makes a turnaround with a terrible team from the year before.

There should be more nuance to the voting.

Cooper should be in the mix with Jared Bednar, Ryan Warsofsky, and Todd McLellan. But we are only halfway through the schedule so let’s hit pause for a bit and see what the rest of the season looks like.