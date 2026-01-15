Golden Knights Claim 3-2 Overtime Win Over Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-12) defeated the Los Angeles Kings (19-16-11), 3-2, in overtime on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first frame, Braeden Bowman put the Golden Knights on the board first with a top-shelf goal four minutes into the second period. Shea Theodore found Jack Eichel, who dished a backhanded pass to Bowman in the slot for a quick finish past Darcy Kuemper. Kevin Fiala evened the score, 1-1, with a rebound goal 6:24 into the final frame. Mitch Marner responded with a power-play goal off the post to put the Golden Knights back in front, 2-1, with 7:53 remaining in the game. Eichel fed the puck along the boards to Mark Stone, who set up the play for Marner between the circles. Brandt Clarke tied the game at two with 1:27 left in the final period and sent the contest to overtime. Eichel whipped around the goal and fed the puck to Stone, who found the back of a wide-open net 25 seconds into the extra frame to seal a 3-2 win for the Golden Knights. Akira Schmid turned aside 22 out of 24 shots for his 14th win of the season to lift Vegas to victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone skated away with a multi-point night (1G, 1A), including the game-winning goal in overtime, to secure the victory for the Golden Knights.

Braeden Bowman: Bowman recorded his sixth goal of the season with his game-opening goal.

Mitch Marner: Marner boosted his point total to 46 (11G, 36A) with a go-ahead power-play goal.

Jack Eichel: Eichel picked up a helper on every goal of the night, increasing his assist total to 35 on the year.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mark Stone has registered 15 points (8G, 7A) in nine straight games and has points in 26-of-29 games played (89.7%), a league high.

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to six games, totaling 10 points (4G, 6A).

Shea Theodore has recorded a point in every game (2G, 1A) since his return on Jan. 10.

Stone netted his 26th game-winning goal for VGK, which is the second most in franchise history.

The Golden Knights improved their win streak to five games and have recorded points in six straight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights wrap up a midweek back-to-back on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on ESPN or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.