Morning Skate Report: Jan. 14, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-11-12) take on the Los Angeles Kings (19-16-10) for the second time this season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Tomas Hertl recorded his first career five-point (2G, 3A) game on Sunday, tying a franchise-high (Mark Stone, 2020 vs. FLA and 2021 vs. MIN).

Stone extended his point streak to eight games against San Jose, recording 12 points (7G, 5A) and has points in nine of his last 10 games.

Jack Eichel currently holds a five-game point streak with seven points (4G, 3A).

Shea Theodore has scored goals in back-to-back games since returning from injury on Jan. 10.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Shea Theodore – Three games away from 600 career games

Pavel Dorofeyev – Seven games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Eight games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 48 points (16G, 32A)

Mitch Marner – 46 points (10G, 36A)

Mark Stone – 41 points (15G, 26A)

Tomas Hertl – 39 points (18G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 33 points (17G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

17 – Jack Eichel posted his 17th career multi-goal game on Sunday, moving him into fourth most in franchise history.

18 – Tomas Hertl leads the Golden Knights with 18 goals, followed closely by Pavel Dorofeyev (17), and Eichel (16).

24.7 – The Golden Knights own the second best shots-on-goal allowed per game with 24.7, behind the Carolina Hurricanes at 24.2.

26.1 – Vegas holds the fourth best power play in the league, sitting at 26.1%.

89.3 – Mark Stone has tallied a point in 25-of-28 games (89.3%) he’s played in this season, holding 41 points (15G, 26A).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights triumphed over the Sharks, 7-2, on Sunday, claiming the series sweep for the third consecutive season. Tomas Hertl recorded a five-point (2G, 3A) night with Jack Eichel (2G), Noah Hanifin (2A), Pavel Dorofeyev (1G, 2A), and Mark Stone (3A) also tallying multi-point nights. Eichel scored his first goal of the game seven minutes in before Collin Graf tied the game at one. Dorofeyev put Vegas back on top heading into the second period. Eichel, Hertl, and Zach Whitecloud each found the back of the net in the middle frame, and Alexander Wennberg scored the Sharks’ second goal of the night to make the score 5-2. Shea Theodore potted the empty-net goal for insurance, followed by Hertl’s second goal of the night on a one-timer to seal the 7-2 victory. Carl Lindbom earned his second career NHL win, and second win against San Jose, turning aside 18-of-20 shots faced.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Kings met once this season on Oct. 8, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena for Vegas’ season opener, with Los Angeles taking the 6-5 shootout victory. Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinton Byfield put the Kings up 2-0 after the first period with Jeff Malott finding the back of the net in the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored three goals in the second period to record the NHL’s first hat trick of the 2025-26 season and became the first Golden Knights player to post three goals in a season-opening game for the club. Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev tallied goals in the third period to put Vegas up, 5-3, before Trevor Moore and Brandt Clarke evened the score to send the game to overtime and eventually, a shootout. Adrian Kempe and Moore each scored in the shootout to lift Los Angeles to their first win of the season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kings own a 19-16-10 record with 48 points and sit fifth in the Pacific Division. Wednesday’s matchup is the second of a three-game homestand for Los Angeles, most recently falling, 3-1, to the Dallas Stars. Los Angeles has gone 3-3-1 since the new year with two wins over the Minnesota Wild and one win against the Edmonton Oilers. Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper were named to Team Canada, Adrian Kempe was named to Team Sweden, and Joel Armia was named to Team Finland for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Kempe leads the Kings with 35 points (15G, 20A), followed by Kevin Fiala with 31 points (16G, 15A), and Quinton Byfield with 27 points (8G, 19A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 21-11-12, 54 points

Edmonton Oilers – 23-16-8, 54 points

Seattle Kraken – 21-15-8, 50 points

San Jose Sharks – 23-19-3, 49 points

Los Angeles Kings – 19-16-10, 48 points

Anaheim Ducks – 22-21-3, 47 points

Calgary Flames – 19-23-4, 42 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-25-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 383rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 19-15-4 all-time record against Los Angeles

- Give the Golden Knights points in six straight games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Defend and Check: The Golden Knights have always had a strong defensive identity but have struggled to check on the entire 200 feet of ice. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy used the term “defending and checking” when asked how the team has been able to string together four-straight wins recently. He mentioned how the team has been much better when it comes to forechecking and neutral zone checking, which has led to more offensive opportunities. Defending well and checking the puck for all 200 feet of the ice will allow the Golden Knights to continue their recent success.

Penalty Killers: Recent success on the penalty kill has been due to the team having confidence in one another to shut other teams down. Jeremy Lauzon touched on how the team is trusting one another more, which has allowed them to play more aggressively on the penalty kill to break up attacks more frequently. He said that when the team is playing with confidence, they feel like the special-teams units are playing with all the momentum right now. Continuing penalty kill success is important for the Golden Knights going forward to maintain that momentum.