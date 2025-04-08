Vegas Golden Knights to Host Autism Awareness Knight on April 10

VEGAS (April 8, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 8, plans for the team’s first Autism Awareness Knight on Thursday, April 10 when the team hosts the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor.

Autism Awareness Knight will feature special guests being recognized and honored at the game, including representatives from Best Buddies and the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center.

Specialty, player-signed Autism Awareness Knight jerseys will be available for auction, featuring an exclusive logo inspired by the Golden Knights’ secondary logo. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKAutismKnight.givesmart.com or text “VGKAutismKnight” 76278 to register. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on April 10. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center and Best Buddies.

The jerseys are light blue – a color associated with autism awareness and acceptance – and feature a gold infinity symbol stylized like the primary Golden Knights logo. The infinity symbol represents inclusion and diversity with infinite variations and possibilities. “Au” – the chemical symbol for gold – is on the jersey’s shoulder, further connecting the Golden Knights with autism awareness and acceptance.

The logo is also showcased on a T-shirt and other merchandise available at The Arsenal at City National Arena. T-shirts will be available on the concourse at the game for $25 benefitting the VGK Foundation. The logo also will be featured on the gameday posters and seen throughout T-Mobile Arena.

As with every game, Sensory Kits will be available for guests who may need them at T-Mobile Arena. Each Sensory Kit contains noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, identification tags that allow employees to recognize that the individual has a sensory issue and feeling thermometer cards. T-Mobile Arena Sensory Kits are available for check-out at Guest Services, Section 13 and 214. T-Mobile Arena has also partnered with nonprofit organization KultureCity to host two Sensory Pods near Sections 13 and 216 for those who may need a quieter and more secure environment

April is Autism Acceptance & Awareness Month and the Golden Knights will utilize this game to promote the Race for Hope 2025, set for April 12 at Town Square Las Vegas.

