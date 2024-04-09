Vegas Golden Knights to Auction 'My Favorite Things' Baskets to Support Vegas Community

VEGAS (April 9, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 9, that the team is auctioning off “My Favorite Things” baskets created by the players to benefit the VGK Foundation and other community initiatives. The auction opened today and will run until 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 14, when the Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

The baskets, put together by the players and their significant others, reflect each player’s passions and interests. Each basket contains a signed home jersey and various other items such as hats, snacks, and games. Select baskets have special themes dedicated to dog lovers, golf enthusiasts, and the ultimate Golden Knight fans. The baskets will be on display at T-Mobile Arena on April 14 outside of Section 11/12.

Fans can get more information and bid on the auction by visiting VGKFavorite.givesmart.com or texting “VGKFavorite” to 76278. Proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, as well as Cure 4 The Kids and Shade Tree; two organizations picked out by the players’ significant others.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

