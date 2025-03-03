Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forwards Braeden Bowman and Kai Uchacz to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contracts

VEGAS (March 2, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 2, that the team has signed forwards Braeden Bowman and Kai Uchacz to two-year, entry-level contracts.

Bowman is in his first season playing in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights. The forward currently owns 30 points (12 G, 18 A) in 52 games in his rookie campaign in Henderson. The 21-year-old participated in the team’s development camp in July then earned himself a one-year AHL contract with Henderson. Bowman competed for the Golden Knights at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles in September and finished as the goal leader of the tournament, posting three goals and an assist in three contests.

The native of Kitchener, Ontario spent four seasons with the Guelph Storm of the OHL and served as captain in his final year. During Bowman’s four years in Guelph, he posted a total of 180 points (97 G, 83 A) in 184 contests, and appeared in an additional 13 postseason games.

Uchacz, a native of Calgary, Alberta, is currently in his first professional season with Henderson on a one-year AHL contract. In his rookie campaign, Uchacz has recorded 23 points (12 G, 11 A) in 51 games. The 21-year-old was an invite to the club’s development camp in July and competed for the Golden Knights at the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles.

Before turning pro, Uchacz spent three seasons with the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL, where he served as captain during the 2023-24 campaign. Uchacz was named to the WHL First All-Star Team twice when the forward posted consecutive 80-point seasons (2022-23, 2023-24) with the Rebels. In his final season in Red Deer, Uchacz recorded 42 goals and 39 assists for 81 points in 68 games.

