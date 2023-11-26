News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Ben Hemmerling to Three-Year Entry Level Contract

2022 sixth-round pick signs with VGK

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (November 26, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, November 26, that the team has signed forward Ben Hemmerling to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Hemmerling, a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, is currently in his fourth season with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League. Through four years with the Silvertips, Hemmerling has recorded 141 points (41 G, 100 A) in 158 WHL games. This season, the forward is tied for third on his club in scoring with 25 points (7 G, 18 A) and leads Everett with 117 shots on goal in 24 contests. The Silvertips named Hemmerling a co-captain for the 2023-24 campaign after he served as an alternate captain for the club during the previous season.

Hemmerling participated in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff with Vegas in September and was also on the team’s roster for their past two development camps over the summer. The 19-year-old was drafted in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Ben Hemmerling, Forward
Birthplace: Sherwood Park, AB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 174 lbs.
Age: 19
Shoots: Right
Notes:
-In his fourth season with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League
-Has recorded 141 points (41 G, 100 A) in 158 WHL regular-season games
-Leads Silvertips with a total of 117 shots on goal in 24 games during the 2023-24 season
-Drafted by Vegas in the sixth round (177th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft