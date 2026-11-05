Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-2) are in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday taking on the Red Wings (7-6-3) at 4 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

The Golden Knights are 7-0-0 this season in games where they have scored first.

Tomas Hertl scored two power-play goals on Tuesday, the only two Pittsburgh has given up at home this season so far.

Mark Stone contributed to his 71st Golden Knights game-winning goal, a franchise record.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 NHL points

Mitch Marner – Eight assists away from 600 NHL assists

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Two games away from 600 as a Golden Knight

Mitch Marner – Two points away from 100 VGK points

Mitch Marner – Four games away from 100 VGK games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 22 points (7G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 19 points (10G, 9A)

Mitch Marner – 18 points (2G, 16G)

Tomas Hertl – 11 points (7G, 4A)

Trevor Connelly – 11 points (6G, 5A)

Ivan Barbashev – 11 points (2G, 9A)

BY THE NUMBERS

6 – Trevor Connelly scored his sixth goal of the season on Tuesday, tying him for second among NHL rookies.

11 – Mitch Marner has recorded a point in 11 consecutive games.

18 – Vegas is tied for third in the league in first-period goals with 18.

22 – Jack Eichel is tied for seventh in the NHL with 22 points after securing two assists on Tuesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas found a 3-2 victory in Pittsburgh on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, marking the first time in franchise history the Golden Knights have defeated the Penguins in both their season matchups. It was also just the second win for Vegas at PPG Paints Arena in 10 seasons.

Tomas Hertl capitalized in the first on a power-play opportunity, deflecting in a pass down the middle from Mitch Marner into the back of the net. It was the first time this season that Pittsburgh had given up a power-play goal at home. The score remained 1-0 until the beginning of the third when Tommy Novak evened things up.

Rickard Rakell secured the Penguins their first lead of the game, but Trevor Connelly took that away two minutes later with a breakaway goal for his sixth tally of the season. With less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, Mark Stone passed the puck into the blue for Hertl to finish on his second power-play goal of the game. Adin Hill improved his record to 6-2-0 so far this season and stopped 23 of 25 shots during the game.

2026-27 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and the Red Wings met twice last season, with Vegas taking both victories. On Nov. 4, 2025, the Golden Knights claimed a 1-0 win at T-Mobile Arena, with the lone goal scored by Ivan Barbashev in the second period, and the team outshooting Detroit 34-24. The second meeting came on March 4, a long-fought battle at Little Caesars Arena resulting in a 4-3 overtime win for the Golden Knights. Vegas was first on the board, less than two minutes into the game. Detroit followed up with three of their own from Emmitt Finnie, Simon Edvinsson, and Alex DeBrincat, ending the first period 3-1. After a scoreless second period, Barbashev dropped a wrist shot behind the goalie, and Mitch Marner tied the game in regulation five minutes later. Tomas Hertl then scored the game-winner on the power play in overtime. Marner totaled three points (1G, 2A) in the matchup, and Rasmus Andersson recorded two assists.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Red Wings are 7-6-3 with 17 points this season, placing them in eighth in the Atlantic Division, and 19th in the league overall. They’ve just completed a two-game Florida road trip, splitting the results with a 5-3 win over the Panthers and a 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Tampa. Alex DeBrincat (7G, 9A) and Lucas Raymond (6G, 10A) lead the team in points with 16, and Viktor Arvidsson has the most goals with eight.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 11-2-3, 25 points

Vegas Golden Knight, 10-5-2, 22 points

Seattle Kraken, 9-5-1, 19 points

Anaheim Ducks, 7-7-1, 15 points

Calgary Flames, 7-8-1, 15 points

San Jose Sharks, 7-9-1, 15 points

Los Angeles Kings, 5-7-2, 12 points

Vancouver Canucks, 3-13-1, 7 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 412th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-6-1 all-time record against the Red Wings

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-4-0 all-time record at Little Caesars Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Rise & Grind: This season has been gritty and tough, with some describing the game against Pittsburgh as a grind. As long as they keep grinding on the road like they did on Tuesday, the Golden Knights are likely to secure more points.

Aggressive In Nature: Following through on power-play opportunities has increased tremendously in the last few games. Head Coach Ryan Craig says it’s a result of being more aggressive on the ice and when given those chances.