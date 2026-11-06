Golden Knights Fly Past Red Wings 2-1

Trevor Connelly scores the winner to give Vegas the victory over Detroit on Thursday

BWW_Recap-Nov5
By Daniela Carballo / VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Golden Knights (11-5-2) defeated the Detroit Red Wings (7-7-3) 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday to improve to 2-0-1 through three games on their road trip.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first and second period, Anton Johansson opened the scoring for Detroit off a loose puck from the end boards. Two minutes and 18 seconds later, Victor Olofsson got a point in his first game back from injury when he made the tight pass to Braeden Bowman, who used the Detroit defenseman as a screen and ripped the puck past goaltender Daniil Tarasov to tie the game at 1-1. Vegas secured the win late in the final period when Trevor Connelly scored another big goal, making a toe-drag move around the defender and beating Tarasov with a hard, low shot for a 2-1 final.

Bowman, Connelly & Hart lead the Golden Knights to a tight 2-1 win

TOP PERFORMERS
Trevor Connelly: Connelly scored the game winner with 1:42 left and is now tied the rookie goal-scoring lead with seven.

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson contributed an assist in his first game since Oct. 6.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl has four points in his last three games with an assist tonight.

Carter Hart: Hart stopped 25 of 26 shots for a .962 save percentage.

VGK STATS OF THE GAME
Vegas' 13 shots in the first period were the most they've recorded in the initial 20 minutes since opening night (14).

Thursday's game was the first time the Golden Knights have gone scoreless in the first two periods since March 2025.

Trevor Connelly scored in his third straight game this road trip.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN
Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights play their final game of the East Coast road trip against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Arena on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT. Watch the battle on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.

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