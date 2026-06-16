Vegas Golden Knights Provide Update on Team's Coaching Staff

VEGAS (June 16, 2026): Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 16, the following update: John Tortorella will not return to the team’s coaching staff following the 2025-26 season.

“We thank Torts for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” said McCrimmon. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final. We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”

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