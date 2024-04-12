Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to 'Fuel The Realm' with $20,000 Gas Giveaway at Smith's

Warm Springs Road location to offer fuel discount for all customers April 17-19 to celebrate Fan Appreciation Week

FuelTheRealm_zk_2023-04-14_049
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (April 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 12, details of its efforts to “Fuel The Realm” with $20,000 of free gas from the VGK Foundation at the Smith’s at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 17, as part of Fan Appreciation Week. In addition, Smith’s will offer a discount of 20 cents per gallon to all customers at that location from April 17-19.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. PT in April 17, the first 400 cars at the Smith’s on Warm Springs Road will receive $50 of free gasoline. Members of the Golden Knights organization, including Chanceand the VGK Cast, will be on hand to greet fans.

Wednesday’s event marks the fifth time Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to give away gas in the last two years, and the third different Smith’s location to host an event.

