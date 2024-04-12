Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to 'Fuel The Realm' with $20,000 Gas Giveaway at Smith's

VEGAS (April 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 12, details of its efforts to “Fuel The Realm” with $20,000 of free gas from the VGK Foundation at the Smith’s at 8525 W. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 17, as part of Fan Appreciation Week. In addition, Smith’s will offer a discount of 20 cents per gallon to all customers at that location from April 17-19.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. PT in April 17, the first 400 cars at the Smith’s on Warm Springs Road will receive $50 of free gasoline. Members of the Golden Knights organization, including Chanceand the VGK Cast, will be on hand to greet fans.

Wednesday’s event marks the fifth time Smith’s and the VGK Foundation have partnered to give away gas in the last two years, and the third different Smith’s location to host an event.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.