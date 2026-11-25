VEGAS (November 25, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, November 25, preliminary plans for their Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives presented by Credit One Bank in support of the Las Vegas Community during the holiday season.

Holiday Knights of Giving will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with a Holiday Gas Event in partnership with Smiths. Starting at 8 a.m. PT, Smiths Fuel Center (845 E Lake Mead Pkwy) will give away $20,000 in gas to the first 400 vehicles. Additionally, Smiths Fuel Center will honor a discount on all gas at that location all week.

On Friday, Dec. 4, members of the Golden Knights organization will distribute holiday meals to 300 families in partnership with Three Square Food Bank. The drive-thru distribution will take place at Desert Breeze Community Center (8275 Spring Mountain Rd) beginning at 1 p.m. PT. Meals will be loaded into cars as they drive through.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, fans can donate toys at a toy drive on Paramount+ Plaza at T-Mobile Arena before the Golden Knights face the Winnipeg Jets at 4 p.m. PT, benefiting Clark County Foster Care and presented by America First Credit Union.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will provide a total of 240 bikes to youth in the community this holiday season through various non-profits. On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Credit One will host a volunteer day at its headquarters (6801 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas) to build a portion of the bikes. The Golden Knights will host their own volunteer bike build in partnership with United Way of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Dec. 10, outside City National Arena (1550 S Pavilion Center Dr, Las Vegas) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Golden Knights will visit Summerlin Hospital (657 N Town Center Dr) to provide gifts for kids on the pediatric floor.

Throughout the holiday season, Golden Knights players and their significant others will be supporting the holiday initiatives at Hannah's Closet by purchasing gifts for foster families.

The VGK Foundation will have additional events throughout the holiday season, including various ball hockey clinics, school visits and surprises and delights.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.