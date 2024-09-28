Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Golden Knights make roster updates with three games left in preseason

_Transactions092824
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (September 28, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 28, that the following 22 players have been assigned to their respective teams for the start of the upcoming season: Jake Bischoff, Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Joe Fleming, Ben Hemmerling, Brandon Hickey, Bear Hughes, Jett Jones, Carl Lindbom, Samuel Mayer, Riley McKay, Mitch McLain, Simon Pinard, Matyas Sapovaliv, Isaiah Saville, Sloan Stanick, Christoffer Sedoff, Kai Uchacz, and Jesper Vikman.

Cal Burke, Grigori Denisenko, Mason Geertsen, Dysin Mayo, and Gage Quinney have been placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment.

The Golden Knights are off September 28 and 29 and will return to the ice at 2:30 p.m. PT at City National Arena on Monday, September 30 ahead of their preseason matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m. PT in Denver.

