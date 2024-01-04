Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights

VEGAS (January 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 4, plans for the team’s three First Responders Theme Knights this month to show appreciation for the brave men and women who serve the Las Vegas Valley and beyond. This year, for the first time, the Golden Knights will celebrate healthcare providers, firefighters, and law enforcement officials at individual games rather than one combined Theme Knight.

The celebrations will begin with Healthcare Heroes Knight on Thursday, January 4, followed by Firefighter Appreciation Knight on Saturday, January 13, and Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight on Thursday, January 18. Those in attendance of any of the First Responders Theme Knights will be able to fill out “My Hero Is” signs for a photo opportunity.

Specialty, player-signed First Responders Knight jerseys will be available for auction online beginning at 5:45 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 4, and run until 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 18. Fans can visit responder.givesmart.com or text “Responder" to 76278 to participate. Jerseys will be available for viewing on the concourse inside T-Mobile Arena on the final day of the auction at the Golden Knights game on January 18. Proceeds from the auction will be used by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to benefit its first responder efforts and initiatives in the community.

Beginning tonight, January 4, the team will host Healthcare Heroes Knight presented by UMC, when the Golden Knights take on the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will celebrate members of the healthcare community throughout the night, including donating tickets to groups of healthcare providers. Fans are invited to visit Toshiba Plaza before the game for the opportunity to take photos with emergency vehicles.

The Golden Knights will celebrate Firefighter Appreciation Knight presented by Bud Light on January 13, when Vegas will look to extinguish the Calgary Flames at The Fortress. Fans can still buy tickets through the Fire Tumblers Ticket Package to receive a specialty Golden Knights Fire Branded Tumbler with their purchase. *Tickets must be purchased through the package offer link to qualify for merchandise. Emergency vehicles will be on Toshiba Plaza for fans to visit and take photos before the game.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight, presented by Martin-Harris Construction, will be on January 18, when the New York Rangers travel to Vegas to face the Golden Knights. First responder vehicles will be on Toshiba Plaza for photo opportunities and members of law enforcement in attendance will be celebrated in-arena throughout the game. The specialty, player-signed First Responder Knight jerseys will be available for viewing on the concourse before the auction concludes at 9 p.m. PT.

