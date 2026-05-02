Vegas Golden Knights Announce On-Sale Details for Second Round of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (May 2, 2026): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 2, that a limited number of single-game tickets for the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets can be purchased by visiting this link.

Vegas will meet the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, marking the first time the two teams have met in the postseason. Dates and times for the series will be announced later.

Fans can also purchase a Round 2 Strip, which includes access to the same seat for all four potential home games during the second round and savings off single-game prices. Ticket purchases made through AXS for any games not played will be refunded within 10-14 business days. Should the Golden Knights advance past the second round, new ticketing opportunities will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in purchasing a season ticket membership for the 2026-27 season are encouraged to contact the Golden Knights Ticketing Team at (702) 645-4259 or via email at [email protected]. Fans who purchase a membership will receive exclusive benefits, including special access and pricing for the 2026 postseason.

A limited number of event suites and group tickets will also be available for the second round. Local, qualified groups of 10 or more guests will receive savings off single-game ticket pricing in select areas of T-Mobile Arena. Fans can also elevate their postseason gameday experience by hosting groups of 20 guests in a private luxury suite with all-inclusive food, beer and wine. Fans interested in receiving more information on event suites or group tickets should contact the Golden Knights Ticketing Team at (702) 645-4259 or via email at [email protected].

Fans are encouraged to check back for availability prior to each home playoff game at this link. Additional seats may be released leading up to games after NHL and visiting team holds are returned. Additional releases are based on availability and are not guaranteed.

Any questions can be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Ticketing Team by calling (702) 645-4259, emailing [email protected]. For additional information on playoff ticketing, watch parties, merchandise and more, fans can visit this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.