Vegas Golden Knights Announce On-Sale Details for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

VEGAS (May 30, 2026): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 30, that a limited number of single-game tickets for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will go on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, June 2 at 12 p.m. PT. Single-game tickets can be purchased by visiting this link.

The Golden Knights will meet the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. After opening the series in Raleigh, Vegas will return to T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 on Saturday, June 6 and Game 4 on Tuesday, June 9. If necessary, the Golden Knights will also host Game 6 on Sunday, June 14. All games for the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will begin at 5 p.m. PT.

Fans interested in purchasing a season ticket membership for the 2026-27 season are encouraged to contact the VGK’s ticketing team at (702) 645-4259 or via email at [email protected]. Fans who purchase a membership will receive exclusive priority access and pricing for tickets to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

Suites for the Stanley Cup Final are currently sold out, but interested fans can contact the Golden Knights to be added to a waitlist. Local, qualified groups of 20 or more guests can elevate their experience with lower bowl tickets and access to a semi-private space featuring all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and liquor. Fans interested in joining the waitlist or learning more about an elevated postseason experience can contact the VGK’s ticketing team at (702) 645-4259 or via email at [email protected].

Fans are encouraged to check back for availability prior to each home playoff game at this link. Additional seats may be released leading up to games after NHL and visiting team holds are returned. Additional releases are based on availability and are not guaranteed.

Any questions can be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Ticketing Team by calling (702) 645-4259, emailing [email protected]. For additional information on playoff ticketing, watch parties, merchandise and more, fans can visit this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.