Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership with Theta Labs

VEGAS (January 16, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 16, a partnership with Theta Labs, the global leader in Web3 video, AI and entertainment technology. The partnership officially recognizes Theta Labs as a Proud Partner of the Golden Knights and will deliver new in-real-life experiences to fans.

The Golden Knights are set to launch an exclusive series of NFTs on ThetaDrop NFT marketplace, offering fans unique in-person experiences. During select home games, fans – both online and in person – will have the opportunity to claim exclusive NFTs at no cost.

These NFTs will unlock access to tickets for Knights games, autographed memorabilia from top players, and unparalleled VIP moments, including photo opportunities on the ice and chances to join press conferences. A highlight of this series will be access for 75 guests to a private viewing lounge, creating extraordinary memories. This opportunity offers a chic, sophisticated atmosphere with stunning views, spanning 18,000 square feet with a vantage point over the arena and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the Vegas strip.

The partnership between Theta Labs and the Vegas Golden Knights utilizes Web3 technology to transcend geographical limits, delivering the thrill of the NHL to an international audience. This collaboration positions the Vegas Golden Knights to captivate a global fanbase, offering unique virtual interactions that connect fans from all corners of the world with the high-energy action of NHL hockey.

Theta Labs’ collaboration with the Golden Knights also introduces new avenues for monetization in the sports industry. The blend of NFTs and exclusive experiences enriches fan engagement and opens up novel revenue streams. This approach exemplifies the potential of Web3 technologies in transforming traditional sports monetization models.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to engage our fans and provide a deep connection with our team,” said Kerry Bubolz, Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO. “This partnership with Theta Labs allows us to offer unparalleled experiences and many more possibilities in the future. It's an exciting new chapter in bringing our fans closer to the team and the game they love."

Mitch Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of Theta Labs, expressed, “The world of sports is evolving, and we are at the forefront of this change with the Vegas Golden Knights. Our vision extends beyond offering unique experiences to broaden the team's reach on a global scale. This strategy is transforming the very essence of fan interaction, paving new paths for monetization, and reshaping the global sports landscape.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THETA LABS

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network, the next-generation video, AI and entertainment blockchain, and ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with Katy Perry, Samsung, Sony, ABS-CBN, WPT, Jukin Media, and others aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry. Theta’s Web3 infrastructure enables media and entertainment companies to drive incremental revenues, user engagement, and new Web3 business models. Theta Video API is a turn-key decentralized video API for developers offering significantly lower video transcoding, storage, and content delivery costs.

Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, and gumi. THETA.tv showcases Theta’s Web3 video technology and has partnered with leading movie studios including Lionsgate, MGM, NASA, and others. Popular video platforms integrated with Theta infrastructure include CONtv Anime, World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, Samsung VR, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT media, entertainment, and live streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and Silicon Valley VCs, including DCM and Sierra Ventures. Learn more at www.thetalabs.org.