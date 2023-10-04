Vegas Golden Knights Announce Official Partnership with Salient Operations Group

VEGAS (October 4, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 4, that the renowned security service, Salient Operations Group, has been named a proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Salient is known for its professionalism, expertise, and innovative security solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of the professional sporting industry. These services include embedded security programs, facility security, mobile security teams, special event security, and ongoing risk management support services.

“The Vegas Golden Knights are excited to partner with Salient Operations Group,” said Kerry Bubolz, President and CEO of the Golden Knights. “We pride ourselves in providing a safe environment for our players, staff, and fans, and Salient has a proven track record in the professional sporting world of doing just that.”

Through the partnership, Salient will provide a range of security solutions including facilities security, event security, and specialized support services. Salient will also be featured on the dasherboards at City National Arena and receive a membership to the VGK Business Alliance group.

“We are honored to be partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights to support the security arrangements for Foley Entertainment Group and its associated properties,” said Mitchell McAlister, CEO. “This partnership is aimed at elevating security standards and contributing to the safe experience of fans, players, and staff alike. By integrating our expertise in security solutions with the arena's commitment to excellence, we are confident in our ability to create a secure and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SALIENT OPERATIONS GROUP

Salient is a security and risk management firm that specializes in physical security. Their purpose is to create stable and predictable environments in which their clients may pursue their ends without fear, loss, or harm. Salient designs and implements purpose driven, innovative security solutions to safeguard people, prevent unauthorized access to property, and to protect assets against sabotage, damage, and theft. Their expertise and capabilities have found a niche with professional sports franchises, corporations, educational institutions, and family offices. For more information, visit www.salientoperationsgroup.com.