Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Tuesday, November 18

VEGAS (November 14, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 14, plans for the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer Knight game on Tuesday, November 18, at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will take on the New York Rangers for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop and support the fight against cancer. Hockey Fights Cancer Knight is presented by Optum Cancer Centers, Las Vegas.

A limited number of tickets remain available with the Hockey Fights Cancer Special Ticket Offer. Fans can purchase tickets starting at $45 each to include a Limited Edition Vegas Golden Knights Cure 4 the Kids Ballcap, presented by Naqvi Injury Law, created in support of the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation. Tickets must be purchased through the special offer link to qualify for merchandise.

During the game, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada will be honoring patients and sharing their stories. Pediatric patients from the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation will be on the ice for the National Anthem, and Gabrie Nakhle, friend and past neighbor of former Golden Knights defenseman, Alec Martinez, will ring an intermission siren. In addition, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated 150 tickets to families, nurses, and doctors from Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Cure 4 the Kids, and Zo’s Bravehearts. The Golden Knights will also recognize breast cancer survivor and business entrepreneur, Krystal Galindo from Galindo Group Real Estate, with the VGK Women’s Business Award presented by Willis Towers Watson.

The Cure 4 the Kids Foundation will have two hats available for purchase, one hat was specially designed by Gabrie Nakhle and Alec Martinez in partnership with Naqvi Injury Law. All proceeds from these hat sales will benefit the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation. All other Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise, such as jerseys, sweatshirts, hats, beanies, and pucks will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. At The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, jerseys, beanies, hats, pucks, and mini sticks will be available.

Specialty jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKHFC.com or text “VGKHFC” to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds will support the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation and Zo’s Bravehearts.

Fans in attendance can fill out “I Fight For” posters, which will be available on the concourse outside Sections 11 and 12. Additionally, fans are invited to fill out digital cards, which will be printed and delivered to patients at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. Those interested in filling out the digital cards can follow this link.

