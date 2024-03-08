Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Tomas Hertl from San Jose Sharks

VEGAS (March 8, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 8, that the club has acquired forward Tomas Hertl, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry-Draft, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a first-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and forward David Edstrom.

Hertl, 30, has recorded 34 points (15 G, 19 A) in 48 games with the Sharks this season. During his 11-year NHL career spent entirely with San Jose, Hertl has put up 484 points (218 G, 266 A) in 712 contests, which stands sixth all-time for the franchise in scoring and third since making his NHL debut with the Sharks at the start of the 2013-14 season when he was just 19 years old. The 6-foot-3 forward has finished six seasons with over 40 points, and his career-high in scoring came during the 2018-19 campaign with 74 points (35 G, 39 A) in 77 games. Hertl also reached over 60 points in consecutive seasons (2021-22, 2022-23).

Hertl served as an alternate captain of the Sharks since the 2019-20 season and has made two appearances at the NHL All-Star Game (2020, 2024). Internationally, the native of Praha, Czechia, represented his country four times at the IIHF World Championship (2022, 2015, 2014, 2013) and three times at IIHF World Junior Championship (2013, 2012, 2011). Hertl was drafted by San Jose in the first round (17th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Tomas Hertl, Forward

Birthplace: Praha, CZE

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 30

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Has collected 34 points (15 G, 19 A) in 48 games with the Sharks this season

-Ranks sixth all-time in scoring for San Jose, and third among Sharks since making his NHL debut, with 484 points (218 G, 266 A)

-Six of 11 NHL seasons have finished with at least 40 points

-Posted back-to-back 60-point seasons in 2022-23 and 2021-22

-Scored four goals in his third-career NHL game, becoming the fourth-youngest player in NHL history to do so (19 years, 331 days)

-Made four appearances at the IIHF World Championship (2022, 2015, 2014, 2013) and three at the World Junior Championship (2013, 2012, 2011) with Czechia

-Drafted by San Jose in the first round (17th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

