Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Anthony Mantha from Washington Capitals

VEGAS (March 5, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 5, that the club has acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Mantha, 29, owns 34 points (20 G, 14 A) this season to go with a +5 rating in 56 games played. The forward stood as one of two 20-goal scorers for the Capitals, reaching his highest total since the 2018-19 campaign when he netted 25, the most in his nine-year NHL career. Prior to his time in Washington, Mantha skated in 302 games with the Detroit Red Wings, owning 194 points (95 G, 99 A), including consecutive 48-point seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

In international play, the native of Longueuil, Quebec helped Team Canada earn silver at the 2019 IIHF World Championship by collecting 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in nine games during the tournament. Mantha was drafted in the first round (20th overall) by Detroit in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Anthony Mantha, Forward

Birthplace: Longueuil, QC

Height: 6-5

Weight: 234 lbs.

Age: 29

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Has played in 476 games with Washington and Detroit during his nine-year NHL career

-Owns 34 points (20 G, 14 A) this season to go with a +5 rating in 56 games played with the Capitals

-20 goals ranked second on the Capitals and currently stand as the highest total he’s reached since the 2018-19 campaign (25)

-Spent four seasons playing in the QMJHL with the Val-d’Or Foreurs

-Drafted by Detroit in the first round (20th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

