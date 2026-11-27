The Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-5) fell to the San Jose Sharks (12-14-2) 4-1 on Friday afternoon for the club's first-ever regulation loss at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The first goal of the game gave San Jose a 1-0 lead over Vegas courtesy Michael Misa with four minutes remaining in the second period after a scoreless opening frame. Adam Gaudette added to the Sharks lead 5:22 into the third period. With his team-leading 12th goal of the season, Jack Eichel brought Vegas within one on the power play midway through the final frame. Tomas Hertl blocked an attempted clear by the Sharks, allowing Mitch Marner to catch the puck in the air behind the net where he sent it to Eichel. The forward fired his second power-play goal in as many games past Yaroslav Askarov to make the score 2-1. Zack Ostapchuk regained San Jose’s two-goal lead less than four minutes later, and Macklin Celebrini sealed the 4-1 win for the Sharks into the empty net with 2:11 remaining in the game.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return home for a Saturday matinee to host Kids Day against the Montreal Canadiens at 1 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima. Tickets to all Vegas home games can be purchased here.