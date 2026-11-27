The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-5) are on the road again to take on the San Jose Sharks (11-13-2) at SAP Center on Friday at 1 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Mitch Marner surpassed 600 career assists with two on Tuesday in Edmonton, becoming the third-fastest active skater to reach the mark and 15th-fastest player in NHL history.

Trevor Connelly collected his first career three-point game and first career multi-goal game against the Oilers.

Connelly became the youngest skater in Golden Knights history to record a multi-goal game.

Nic Dowd scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 win.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – One game away from 900 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Seven games away from 700 career games

Mark Stone – Eight games away from 800 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – Five games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

Jeremy Lauzon – Six games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Seven points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 33 points (11G, 22A)

Mitch Marner – 29 points (4G, 25A)

Mark Stone – 23 points (11G, 12A)

Tomas Hertl – 20 points (10G, 10A)

Trevor Connelly – 19 points (9G, 10A)

BY THE NUMBERS

2 – Trevor Connelly ranks second among rookies in points (19), goals (9) and assists (10).

6 – Tomas Hertl ranks in the top 10 of players for power-play goals at six.

5 – The Golden Knights have won five consecutive games on the road.

29.5 – Average number of shots by the Golden Knights per game – fourth in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in the only game played on Tuesday. Jack Eichel used a pass from Mitch Marner to sneak a power-play goal past Devon Levi, giving Vegas an early lead. Only three minutes passed before Trevor Connelly made it 2-0, picking the puck off an Edmonton defender and backhanding it into the top right corner.

The second period saw the Oilers catch up with goals from Colton Dach and Connor McDavid, evening the score 2-2. The Golden Knights continued the fight in the third when Marc Gatcomb slid a low pass to Nic Dowd, who finished, bringing the score to 3-2. Eichel scored his second of the game on a pass from Connelly to make it 4-2, but just 16 seconds later Vasily Podkolzin cut the lead again at 4-3. Connelly finished the win for the visitors, though, with an empty-netter, securing the 5-3 final for the Golden Knights.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Sharks battled four times last season, with Vegas winning all four. The first meeting was Oct. 9, 2025, at SAP Center and ended 4-3 in overtime with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone both having two-point nights. Vegas won 4-3 again on Nov. 26, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena, this time in regulation. Tomas Hertl scored first, and got the power-play game-winning goal.

Christmas came early on Dec. 23, 2025 at T-Mobile when the Golden Knights walked away with a big 7-2 win. Brett Howden scored first, Stone and Hertl both got goals, Mitch Marner scored twice, and Braeden Bowman, Ivan Barbashev, and Stone all recorded multi-point nights. The last time the teams played in the regular season was Jan. 11 in San Jose, with another 7-2 result. Eichel and Hertl both put two in, and Shea Theodore tallied an empty-netter. Hertl and Stone both recorded multi-point nights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

San Jose currently sits fifth in the Pacific Division with an 11-14-2 record for 24 points. Overall, they rank 23rd in the league. The Sharks split their recent four-game homestand before a 7-0 loss to the Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday. In the offseason, the Sharks named Macklin Celebrini captain – the youngest in franchise history, and the youngest active captain in the league. Celebrini leads the team in points with 31 (10G, 21A), followed by Will Smith at 19 (8G, 11A), and Dmitry Orlov at 17 (3G, 14A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 17-6-4, 38 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 15-6-5, 35 points

Anaheim Ducks, 12-13-1, 25 points

Calgary Flames, 11-13-2, 24 points

San Jose Sharks, 11-14-2, 24 points

Seattle Kraken, 11-10-1, 23 points

Los Angeles Kings, 8-12-2, 18 points

Vancouver Canucks, 6-20-1, 13 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 417th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 32-3-5 all-time record against the Sharks

- Give the Golden Knights a 16-0-3 record against the Sharks at SAP Center

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-2-0 record on games the day after Thanksgiving

- Extend the Golden Knights point streak to five games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Trust The Process: Nic Dowd scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday in Edmonton. “Trust in the process, trust in who you are as a player, and even when things get going hard, try not to change who you are, and stick with it,” Dowd said of breaking through offensively.

Doubles In The Details: Since training camp, Trevor Connelly has been honing in on his details as a rookie, with help from some of the best players in the league. As the season continues, and he sharpens those skills even more, Connelly is likely to see many more multi-goal and multi-point games like he had against the Oilers.