Theodore Scores Twice As Vegas Tops Anaheim, 4-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-7-3) wrapped up a brief road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks (10-11-3) on Wednesday night at Honda Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

William Karlsson opened the scoring late in the first period, netting his fifth goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. In the second, Shea Theodore doubled the Golden Knights' advantage to 2-0 as he scored on a rebound from Victor Olofsson. Anaheim responded before the period's end, cutting the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal from Jackson LaCombe. Vegas regained a two-goal cushion as Alexander Holtz scored his second of the season with a tip-in, assisted by Tanner Pearson and Tomas Hertl. Theodore sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

TOP PERFORMERS

Victor Olofsson: Olofsson recorded two assists in the game, bringing his total to five points (3G, 2A) over seven games this season.

Shea Theodore: Theodore scored twice to help secure the victory for the team.

William Karlsson: Karlsson opened the scoring for Vegas with his fifth goal of the season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel registered two assists, pushing his season total to 30 and tying him for first place in the league for assists.

Alexander Holtz: Holtz scored a goal in the team’s 4-1 win.

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov made 19 saves, holding strong in net throughout the game.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With his two assists, Eichel became the fastest player in franchise history to 30 assists in a season, surpassing Theodore's mark of 30 assists in 35 games in 2023-24.

Theodore recorded his 15th career game-winning goal for the Golden Knights, matching Alex Tuch for seventh on the franchise’s all-time list.

Theodore's empty-net goal was the 38th third-period goal of the season for his team, the most in the NHL. Vegas is now a +18 in the final frame this year.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights return home Friday at 7 p.m. to host the Dallas Stars for the first time this season. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.