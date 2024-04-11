Sunday Broadcast to Show Hockey in Whole New Way

Sunday's Vegas Golden Knights game against the Colorado Avalanche will be utilizing unique technology to create a real-time animated broadcast, the MultiVersus NHL Face-Off, exclusively on truTV and Max at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Joining the Golden Knights for this key showdown with the Avalanche will be Warner Bros. Discovery characters Batman, Bugs Bunny, Wonder Woman and Shaggy. **Jack Eichel** and **Keegan Kolesar** participated in a draft with Avalanche players and selected those teammates from characters appearing in the highly anticipated MultiVersus videogame.

Looney Tunes character Tasmanian Devil will officiate the game.

“This will be a fun way to introduce a whole new audience to our sport and our team,” said VGK President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We are proud to be a part of it and encourage the whole family to check out this innovative way to take in the game.”

The animated presentation of the game will use the NHL's innovative NHL EDGE tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it happens in real time. Some of the Golden Knights players will appear as themselves, skating alongside the characters like Batman and Bugs Bunny.

The rink for the alternate telecast will be dynamic and incorporate rotating elements based on environments from the MultiVersus game, such as the Space Jam Court, Adventure Time Tree Fort, Sky Arena and Trophy's E.D.G.E.

Bleacher Report's Open Ice account on X has provided a sneak peek at what to expect from the alternate broadcast: