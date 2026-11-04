Lawless: Winning With The 'B' Game

A few summers ago, the Lawless family picked up a rental car and through some weird quirk of availability the attendant handed us the keys to a Maserati. We never had it so good. Or since. The next vacation, the ride was a very nice pickup truck, and as our daughter caught a look at the big beast, she couldn’t control her mischief. “What, no Maz?” she smirked.
It’s tough to go from driving a luxury car to something less sophisticated. The seats don’t feel as supportive, the turns aren’t as smooth, and the engine is less responsive. But one can still get to where they need to be.
The Vegas Golden Knights don’t quite have their A game right now. But that’s going to be a reality from time to time over an 84-game NHL regular season schedule. The trick is to be able to get points when the best a team can summon is its B game.
Five-on-five scoring has recently dried up for the Golden Knights. But the team’s goaltending and special teams have picked them up and allowed them to earn points in four of their last five games, and collect three of a possible four points so far on this four-game road trip.
Vegas came back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a shootout point in Boston against the Bruins on Monday, and on Tuesday in Pittsburgh they came back from being down 2-1 and scored a power-play goal in the last minute of regulation to defeat the Penguins 3-2.