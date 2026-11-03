Vegas Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Boston

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-2) saw their comeback fall short 3-2 in the shootout against the Boston Bruins (11-4-1) on Monday night at TD Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Just over seven minutes into the opening frame, James Hagens put the Bruins up early, and Morgan Geekie doubled Boston’s lead 3:23 into the second period. Mark Stone cut the lead in half with a power-play goal with five minutes remaining in the middle frame. Tomas Hertl fired a shot at Jeremy Swayman, and Stone was net-front sweeping the puck into the back of the net on the rebound. Mitch Marner also tallied an assist, recording points in 10 consecutive games. Trevor Connelly evened the game at two 7:23 into the third period with help from Noah Hanifin and Marner. Hanifin picked up the puck along the boards from Marner and drove around the net, sending the puck across the blue paint where Connelly tallied the goal off Swayman’s pads for the equalizer. The remainder of the final frame and overtime stayed scoreless, sending the game to a shootout where David Pastrnak recorded the lone goal to give the Bruins a 3-2 victory at home.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their four-game road trip with the second half of a back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT at PPG Paints Arena. Catch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.