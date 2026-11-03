Morning Skate Report: Nov. 3, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-2) play their second game of four on their East Coast road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2) at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Mitch Marner currently holds a 10-game point streak and ranks 10th in the NHL with 15 assists.

Mark Stone is four points away from becoming the Golden Knights' franchise scoring leader.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 NHL points

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Three games away from 600 VGK games

Mitch Marner – Three points away from 100 VGK points

Mitch Marner – Four games away from 100 VGK games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 20 points (7G, 13A)

Mark Stone – 18 points (10G, 8A)

Mitch Marner – 17 points (2G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 11 points (2G, 9A)

Trevor Connelly – 10 points (5G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

10 – Trevor Connelly ranks third among NHL rookies with 10 points (5G, 5A).

3 – Mark Stone became the third-fastest player in Golden Knights history to score 10 goals in a season.

400 – Jeremy Lauzon played in his 400th NHL game on Monday vs. Boston.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday, the Golden Knights fell to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout in their first game of the East Coast trip. Just over seven minutes into the opening frame, James Hagens put the Bruins up early, and Morgan Geekie doubled Boston’s lead 3:23 into the second period. Mark Stone cut the lead in half with a power-play goal with five minutes remaining in the middle frame. Tomas Hertl fired a shot at Jeremy Swayman, and Stone was net-front sweeping the puck into the back of the net on the rebound. Mitch Marner also tallied an assist, recording points in 10 consecutive games.

Trevor Connelly evened the game at two 7:23 into the third period with help from Noah Hanifin and Marner. Hanifin picked up the puck along the boards from Marner and drove around the net, sending the puck across the blue paint where Connelly tallied the goal off Swayman’s pads for the equalizer. The remainder of the final frame and overtime stayed scoreless, sending the game to a shootout where David Pastrnak recorded the lone goal to give the Bruins a 3-2 victory at home.

2026-27 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins have met once already this season on Oct. 17 at T-Mobile Arena as Vegas was victorious 6-2. Mark Stone led the way with two goals and one assist. The opening period started strong for Vegas, as Rasmus Anderrson, Noah Hanifin, and Mark Stone each tallied one to give Vegas a three-goal lead after 20 minutes. In the middle frame, Sidney Crosby capitalized on a power-play opportunity and scored one for the Penguins. Nearly two minutes later, Trevor Connelly got one back for Vegas, and Shea Theodore got one of his own four minutes later, ending the period 5-1.

In the third period, the Penguins struck back less than five minutes into the frame with a goal from Evgeni Malkin, making it 5-2. Vegas extended their lead for good when Brett Howden topped off the sheet with an empty-net tally for the 6-2 final. During the 2025-26 season, Vegas and Pittsburgh each took a win in their two matchups. The Penguins won 5-0 on March 1, while the Golden Knights took the second game 6-2 on March 12.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played 14 games so far this season and hold a 5-7-2 record. They sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division and 26th in the league overall. The Penguins lost to the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Saturday for their second defeat in a row. Erik Karlsson leads the team with 16 points (3G, 13A) while Evgeni Malkin comes in second with 13 points (6G, 5A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 11-2-2, 24 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 9-5-2, 20 points

Seattle Kraken, 8-5-1, 17 points

San Jose Sharks, 7-8-1, 15 points

Calgary Flames, 7-8-0, 14 points

Anaheim Ducks, 6-7-1, 13 points

Los Angeles Kings, 4-7-2, 10 points

Vancouver Canucks, 3-12-1, 7 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 411th win for the Golden Knights in franchise history

- Improve the team's all-time record against Pittsburgh to 9-8-1

- Improve the team’s all-time record against Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena to 2-6-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Be Ready to Manage the Puck: Head Coach Ryan Craig emphasized the fact that Vegas needs to start on time and be ready to make good decisions. The Golden Knights strive to be a territory team while being organized through the neutral zone and arriving to forechecks early.

Return to Being Aggressive: Trying to make the right play, thinking a little too much, and being hesitant can be a barrier to success. Jeremy Lauzon said the team has to get back to playing combative and closing in hard in every play. Every point counts when you’re on a long road trip.