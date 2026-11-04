Golden Knights Ice Out Penguins in 3-2 win

The Golden Knights (10-5-2) defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2) 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night to get back in the win column.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

It was late into the first frame when the Golden Knights capitalized on a power-play opportunity to open the scoring. Jack Eichel passed the puck up top to Mitch Marner, who cleared it down the center for Tomas Hertl to finish with a back-handed deflection, marking the first power-play goal allowed by Pittsburgh at home this season. The score remained 1-0 through to the final period.

The Penguins evened it up early in the third, as Tommy Novak buried pass into the front of the net from Kaedan Korczak. Rickard Rakell then secured Pittsburgh’s first lead of the game with a top-shelf goal, but Trevor Connelly responded two minutes later on a breakaway, cutting right before flicking a backhanded shot past Arturs Silovs for the sixth goal of his rookie season.

Then, with 23 seconds left, Mark Stone waited for Hertl to skate into the blue paint before passing it across the net, assisting on the eventual game-winner, and giving Hertl his second power-play goal of the night for a 3-2 final. Adin Hill turned aside 23 of 25 shots to improve to 6-2-0 this season.