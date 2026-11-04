Golden Knights Ice Out Penguins in 3-2 win

Tomas Hertl scores two power-play goals while Mitch Marner keeps his point streak going

BWW_Recap-Nov3
By Taylor Love / VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Golden Knights (10-5-2) defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2) 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night to get back in the win column.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
It was late into the first frame when the Golden Knights capitalized on a power-play opportunity to open the scoring. Jack Eichel passed the puck up top to Mitch Marner, who cleared it down the center for Tomas Hertl to finish with a back-handed deflection, marking the first power-play goal allowed by Pittsburgh at home this season. The score remained 1-0 through to the final period.

The Penguins evened it up early in the third, as Tommy Novak buried pass into the front of the net from Kaedan Korczak. Rickard Rakell then secured Pittsburgh’s first lead of the game with a top-shelf goal, but Trevor Connelly responded two minutes later on a breakaway, cutting right before flicking a backhanded shot past Arturs Silovs for the sixth goal of his rookie season.

Then, with 23 seconds left, Mark Stone waited for Hertl to skate into the blue paint before passing it across the net, assisting on the eventual game-winner, and giving Hertl his second power-play goal of the night for a 3-2 final. Adin Hill turned aside 23 of 25 shots to improve to 6-2-0 this season.

Hertl scores two power-play goals as Vegas wins 3-2 in Pittsburgh

TOP PERFORMERS
Tomas Hertl: Hertl opened the scoring for Vegas in the first and tallied the game-winner in the third.

Trevor Connelly: Connelly equalized the game in the third, recording his sixth goal of his rookie season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded a multi-point night with two assists.

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 23 of 25 shots on goal for a .920 save percentage.

VGK STATS OF THE GAME
Tomas Hertl recorded Vegas' 18th first-period goal, tying them for second in the league.

Trevor Connelly recorded his sixth goal of the season, tying him for first among rookies.

Jack Eichel recorded two points for 22 on the season, tying him for seventh in league scoring.

Mitch Marner recorded a point in his 11th consecutive game.

Mark Stone factored in on his 71st game-winner, which is a VGK franchise record.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN
Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2026-27 VGK victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights continue their road trip for game three against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT.  Watch the battle on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 3, 2026

Vegas Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Boston

Traditionally Untraditional: Vegas Launches Hometown Remix Jersey

Golden Knights, NHL & Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniforms

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 2, 2026

Lawless: A Hill To Make Saves On

Golden Knights Fall 5-2 Against Devils on Nevada Day

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 30, 2026

Golden Knights Announce Nevada Day Game Celebration Details

Lawless: Fired Up For Friday

Golden Knights Rally Past Senators 4-1

Lawless: October Matters

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 27, 2026

Golden Knights to Host Noche de Los VGK on Tuesday

Vegas Earns Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Columbus

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 24, 2026

Golden Knights Fall 6-2 to Blues in First Game of Road Trip

Morning Skate Report, Oct. 22, 2026