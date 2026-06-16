Special DElivery: A Season Endured; A Season Embraced

The finality of the NHL season ending can have a numbing effect. That’s especially true when the curtain falls just two victories shy of a Stanley Cup Championship. As a collective, when our team wins, like we did in 2023, you earn your hangover in outright jubilation. When you lose, you have the hangover effect without the party.

Yes, to come so close again and watch the opposition celebrate their victory on our home ice is heartbreaking -- made all the more visceral by the memories of our own victory celebration a mere three years ago. A bitter end to a long and winding journey through the regular season and on into the playoffs. Golden Knights fans everywhere can attest to the ups and downs of the 82-game saga. It was a season with more plot twists than your favorite thriller.

The season started with another star-signing, as Mitch Marner came over from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The storylines on Marner alone were multi-tiered. Would he play on a line with Jack Eichel? Of course, the coaching staff led with that choice, but the results were tepid. Then Marner found himself as a centerman due to an injury to William Karlsson after just 14 games played. Did I mention that Marner hadn’t played center as a pro? And for good measure, Marner played the point position on Vegas' unique five-forward power play.

Marner entered the season with the Golden Knights, as did center Colton Sissons and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, for D-man Nic Hague and picks, from the Nashville Predators. Yet, the lineup was far from set. They added players at every position throughout the year, with goaltender Carter Hart signed as a free agent in October, defenseman Rasmus Andersson coming over from the Calgary Flames for Zach Whitecloud, a prospect and two draft picks in January, and forwards Nic Dowd and Cole Smith acquired at the trade deadline in March.

Yet, as the cast of characters kept shifting, the team struggled to find its footing. A seven-game winning streak in January signaled that the team had settled in. But the team never matched that run of success again. So many late-game rallies ended in single point overtime losses or shootout losses – frustrating all involved. Those complications had Vegas fourth in the Pacific Division heading into the Olympic break, despite the January run. The prevailing notion, however, was that the team would rev it up after the break and pull away in the division.

Instead, the opposite happened. The team that began with Stanley Cup contender aspirations found itself without a playoff spot guarantee with 10 games left on the schedule. With eight games left, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon brought in veteran coach John Tortorella to help spark the team out of its malaise. Talk about a plot twist. Torts rallied the team with a 7-0-1 record to not only secure a spot in the playoffs, but also to reclaim the Pacific Division title for the second year in a row.

On to the good stuff – the playoffs. Carter Hart’s return, after a three-month injury stint, timed up perfectly for the late season surge and playoff action. As is often the case, each series took on a theme of its own. Against the Utah Mammoth, the struggles were real, as the Golden Knights lost two-straight to fall behind two games to one in Round One.

After an overtime win in Game 4 in Utah tied the series, Game 5 was epic. Going to double OT, The Fortress Faithful saw Mitch Marner and Brett Howden combine on the most improbable winning scenario imaginable. The Golden Knights were shorthanded and instead of playing passively, the two forechecked in the corner, surprising the Mammoth power play. Marner doubled down on Howden’s initial pressure, came up with the puck, found Howden curling to the middle atop the faceoff circle, who took the pass and fired it at once – finding the back of the net and sending the Medieval Maniacs into joyous celebration.

Against Anaheim, it was much like the Utah series – back and forth moments of brilliance on both sides. Game 6 in Utah was a convincing 5-1 win by the Golden Knights and Game 6 in Anaheim saw Vegas deliver another 5-1 exclamation point. The early warning of the Golden Knights’ conviction was a goal for the ages by Marner as he somehow pivoted and scored on a partial breakaway between his skates. It was over early with Vegas scoring three times in the first period. Oh, and by the way, William Karlsson returned from injury for this series.

No small roster addition, as Wild Bill meshed in the middle beautifully with Howden and Marner – now back at his traditional winger spot. And with Mark Stone injured and missing the final three games versus the Ducks, the Golden Knights needed Karlsson. The timing was perfect, with the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche waiting as the Western Conference Final opponent. In stunning fashion, Vegas swept Colorado and won the Western Conference for the third time in nine years and as a result, qualified for their third Stanley Cup Final appearance.

We know how it tuned out, which doesn’t discount the drama against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Final. Game 3 and Marner again comes to mind – and always will – with his historic second-period hat trick plus an assist. A four-point second period that almost went for naught, as the Hurricanes scored four times in the third to send the game to OT. It took double OT for the Golden Knights to finally secure the win –one that had seemed well-in-hand at the second intermission. From there, the Hurricanes found their relentless game, securing the Cup – their second Stanley Cup in exactly twenty years.

Now, this is where we began the chronicling of this Vegas thrill-ride of 2025-26. It doesn’t change the outcome, but recalling the unlikely script as it unfolded has helped ease some of my numbness. Hardly a remedy, but I hope it helps you too. Even if it’s just a little. Because making it to the Stanley Cup Final is no small feat – even in defeat – especially when considering the Golden Knights' careening course endured.

Embraced eventually, for the thriller it was… DE