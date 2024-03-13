Prospect Round Up: Gearing Up For League Playoffs

As Vegas prepares to put together a stretch run, Golden Knights prospects in several different leagues are gearing up to do the same. Let’s take a look at what’s down the pipeline for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Mathieu Cataford – Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

In 61 games played for the Halifax Mooseheads, Cataford has collected 84 points (39G, 45A), leading the team in points and power play goals. The 5’11 winger is also second in goals and assists for the club this season. Cataford and his team hold the second spot in the Eastern Conference with four games left to play in the regular season and are at the top of their division with 88 points. The Golden Knights signed the 19-year-old to a three-year entry-level contract at the end of 2023 after he was drafted by the organization in the third round (77th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Matyas Sapovaliv – Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Sapovaliv has put up 55 points (16G, 39A) in 47 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL so far this season. With seven games left in the regular season, the 6’3 center is on track to break his career-high point total (56). Sitting seventh on the team in points and second in assists, the 19-year-old has made a huge impact on the Spirit this season. The Kladno, Czechia native and his team are tied for first in the league in points, hold the top spot in their division and have clinched a playoff spot. Sapovaliv also competed in the World Junior Championships earlier this year for Czechia posting four points (1G, 3A) in seven games and taking home a bronze medal. He was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round (48th overall) of 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Arttu Karki – Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

In his first season in the OHL, Karki has notched 41 points (20G, 21A) in 53 games. The 19-year-old Finn is first on the team in goals amongst defensemen, including recording 12 power play tallies throughout the season. Karki and his team have clinched an OHL playoff spot, holding down the third spot in the West and a .710-point percentage. The 2023 third round (96th overall) draft pick also skated in the World Junior Championships with Finland in 2024, collecting 3 points in 7 games with his home nation.

Ben Hemmerling – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

As the captain of the Silvertips, Hemmerling has earned a total of 86 points (28G, 58A) in 62 games during the 2023-24 season. The 19-year-old forward leads the team in points, assists, and game-winning goals (7). The 2022 sixth round (177th overall) pick has led his team to home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs and looks to win a WHL championship before moving on to the pros. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights in November of 2023.

Jordan Gustafson – Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Gustafsson was limited by injury for the first half of the 2023-24 campaign, but the forward still managed to post 22 points (6G, 16) in 27 games as the captain of the Thunderbirds. Seattle is on the outside of the WHL playoff picture looking in after winning the championship last year. Gustafsson put up 36 points in 40 games and four points (2G, 2A) in the playoffs as the Thunderbirds took home the Ed Chynoweth Cup. Gustafsson signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights in November of 2023 after he was drafted by the organization in the third round (79th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Cameron Whitehead – Northeastern University

In his first season in the NCAA, Whitehead has earned a 16-13-3 record with the Huskies. The Orleans, Ontario native posted a 2.66 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage heading into the first round of the Hockey East tournament on Wednesday. Whitehead also backstopped Northeastern to their ninth Beanpot Championship in February as the 19-year-old recorded a .915 save percentage during the tournament, winning the Eberly Trophy for the best save percentage through the two games. Whitehead was drafted in the third round (96th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry draft by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Carl Lindbom – Färjestad BK (SHL)

Spending the 2023-24 season with Färjestad BK, Lindbom has posted a 17-6-0 record with his loan club. With a 2.09 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage, the 6’1 goaltender has had a solid year in the Swedish league. Playing three games in the Champions Hockey League, the Stockholm native went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against and a .929 save percentage. The 2021 seventh round (222nd overall) pick and Färjestad BK are at the top of the league and begin play in the quarterfinals of the SHL playoffs on Tuesday.